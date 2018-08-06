Africa still needs strong men

Former United States President, Barrack Obama, famously made a statement that Africa did not need strong men but strong institutions. Like many, I had swallowed the import of this message until prevailing circumstances compelled me to see reason on the flip side. On the contrary, the continent needs both strong men and strong institutions because it takes strong men to build strong institutions that would endure in their own spheres of influence. The general perception of many is that strong men in power denotes negativity but the experience in other climes that had similar situations and challenges as Africa showed that the emergence of such super strong men was the turning point in the history of their countries. Strong men can be positive too, it depends on how they are skewed; the negative image of the strong men who dominated the African political landscape negatively for a long time would make many perceive and dismiss them as evil.

My argument is that Africa, bedeviled on all fronts, laid back and stunted in growth in every ramification and lagging behind the rest of the world, still needs strong men (and perhaps women) to enable it come out of its darkness into light. For now, Africa especially Nigeria truly has no real business with the mode of democracy that was patented in Greece, championed and marketed now to the rest of the world by the United States. But it is not a call for anarchy either or for dictatorship.

Except for South Africa with its Apartheid heritage and North Africa to a lesser extent, the rest of the continent from Cape to Cairo desperately needs a true change to transmute to the next level of development. A gaze through history shows that some individuals of exemplary character and rare vision birthed the civilization that the world enjoys today largely through the efforts they made to create conducive political environment in their own specific spheres of influence. Instructively, most of the nation builders of many modern states such as Chairman Mao in China, Lee Kuan Yew in Singapore, Dr. Mahathir Mohammed in Malaysia, Chiang Kai Shek in Taiwan, Fidel Castro in Cuba among several others were neither true democrats nor full blown despots. Circumstances foisted these individuals on their countries that were remarkably at par with most of Africa at independence but now have Africa losing trail of them in every gamut of modernity.