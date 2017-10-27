The Sun News
Latest
27th October 2017 - Africa needs 11m professionals to prevent social, economic disaster –UN
27th October 2017 - 47 killed in Indonesia fireworks factory explosion, inferno
27th October 2017 - Unpaid allowances: Nigerian diplomats stranded in Cuba
27th October 2017 - Metuh’s lawyers to vacate subpoena against Jonathan
27th October 2017 - Obiano: Surviving APC gang-up in Anambra
27th October 2017 - I don’t know Kanu’s whereabouts –Ikpeazu
27th October 2017 - Poverty rate in North alarming –Emir Sanusi
27th October 2017 - Education is dead in Nigeria- Minister
27th October 2017 - Jeeps: How IGP exposed Aisha Buhari –Misau
27th October 2017 - Why marriages should be negotiated
Home / World News / Africa needs 11m professionals to prevent social, economic disaster –UN

Africa needs 11m professionals to prevent social, economic disaster –UN

— 27th October 2017

Africa needs 11 million more doctors, nurses and teachers by 2030 to prevent a “social and economic disaster” that could propel millions to migrate, the United Nations said yesterday.

It said the 11 million were needed to help the continent cope with a booming population, with the number of children set to increase by 170 million to 750 million in the next 13 years.

“We are at the most critical juncture for Africa’s children,” Leila Pakkala of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement. “Get it right, and we could … lift hundreds of millions out of extreme poverty, and contribute to enhanced prosperity, stability, and peace,” said Pakkala, who heads UNICEF operations in eastern and southern Africa.

The U.N.’s children agency attributed the boom in births to high fertility rates, a rising number of women of reproductive age and lower child mortality. By the end of the century, one in two children worldwide will live in Africa, it said in a study.

If they reach working age both schooled and healthy, they could spur economic growth but for that to happen, Pakkala said investment in education and health were badly needed. More schools must be built, it said. And teachers, doctors, midwives and health workers must be trained and encouraged to stay in their community rather than move to cities or abroad.

The road is uphill. More than one in five Africans aged 6 to 11 are not in school. Girls, in particular, are more likely never to see a classroom, waylayed by child marriage and teenage pregnancy. Six in ten Africans lack access to basic sanitation and on average there are only 1.7 medical professionals per 1,000 inhabitants well below the minimum international standard of 4.45 set by the World Health Organization.

To bridge the gap, 5.6 million health workers and 5.8 million teachers have to be trained by 2030. If it fails to invest in its future, Africa risks a “demographic disaster, characterised by unemployment and instability,” UNICEF said. It painted a picture where a lack of jobs, rapid urbanisation and climate change could force millions to flee the continent seeking a better life overseas.

Robert Yates, a health expert at the British think tank Chatham House, said 11 million teachers and medics was a challenging goal but not unfeasible, as shown by the rapid development of some Asian countries, such as Thailand and China.

But this required a strong political will to boost public spending on health and education, rare in sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria, which currently accounts for 20 percent of all Africa’s births, for example spends only 0.9 percent of its GDP on public health, one of the lowest rates in the world.

Exceptions in recent decades included Nelson Mandela’s South Africa, Rwanda and Ethiopia, Yates said. “What is important is that other countries follow this lead,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. (Reporting by Umberto Bacchi @UmbertoBacchi, Editing by Lyndsay Griffiths. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women’s rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Unpaid allowances: Nigerian diplomats stranded in Cuba

— 27th October 2017

We’re looking into it –FG  From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Nigerian  diplomates in Cuba are stranded, over inability of the Federal Government to remit their allowances. A source told Daily Sun that the foreign service officers have been reduced to beggars in Cuba and that they haven’t been paid for over nine months. “They don’t have…

  • Metuh’s lawyers to vacate subpoena against Jonathan

    — 27th October 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Indications emerged yesterday that former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has instructed his lawyers to withdraw the subpoena he caused to be  issued against former President Goodluck Jonathan, by a Federal High Court. The court issued the subpoena on Jonathan, so as to give evidence…

  • Obiano: Surviving APC gang-up in Anambra

    — 27th October 2017

    By Paul Nwosu Though the social media contractors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign have denied the alleged shooting and killing of three innocent citizens at Nkpor, after their raucous Onitsha campaign flag-off, the fatal incident still calls for concern by every right thinking Anambra person and Nigerians. For a long time now, Anambra…

  • I don’t know Kanu’s whereabouts –Ikpeazu

    — 27th October 2017

    It’s duty of security agents to locate him, he says From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Sunday Ani Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, declared, again, at the presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday,  he does not know the whereabouts of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The governor told State House Correspondents,  after he…

  • Poverty rate in North alarming –Emir Sanusi

    — 27th October 2017

    Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has said the poverty rate in the North is alarming and added that it is just as alarming all over the country. The monarch has also urged the political class not to clothe restructuring in religion in ethnicity. Emir Sanusi this at the 100th anniversary of Union Bank in…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share