The Sun News
Latest
18th August 2017 - Diego Costa: ‘I dey laugh oooo’, says Conte
18th August 2017 - Forsyth is dead
18th August 2017 - JUST IN: Osinbajo meets Kagame in Kigali
18th August 2017 - Without Trump, Twitter could lose almost a fifth of value
18th August 2017 - ASUU strike paralyses activities at Nasarawa varsity
18th August 2017 - Fayose cautions FG over plan to make hate speech treasonable
18th August 2017 - BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye visits Buhari in London
18th August 2017 - Helping IDPs children acquire education part of Army’s mandate – Commander
18th August 2017 - We’ll fight our dissolution to Supreme Court, Dayo-led exco vows
18th August 2017 -   High import duties on fitness equipment unhealthy -Expert
Home / Cover / Africa must solve Africa’s problems – Osinbajo

Africa must solve Africa’s problems – Osinbajo

— 18th August 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged leaders on the continent to work towards ensuring Africans solve their problems themselves.

He made the call on Friday in Kigali, Rwandan after attending the inauguration of President Paul Kagame, and told journalists that African nations could take leadership in all respects.

Using Nigeria as example Osinbajo, said the country was containing the insurgency and tackling the humanitarian crisis in the northeast by herself.

According to him: “That is a theme that has gone through the African Union and it is very resonant that we must solve our own problems; that African can solve its own problems and I think African nations have begun to demonstrate that.

“We have shown in Nigeria that whatever problems we have, we can resolve them. We are doing so in the north-east, we are doing so with the humanitarian condition and all of that.

“We are saying that we can take leadership in various respects, leadership in our economy, handle the commanding heights in our economy, be directly involved in the destiny and future of our countries. And I think the point that he (Kagame) made is an important one and it’s one that is being demonstrated all over Africa.”

The Acting President commended Kagame who has shown excellent leadership, particularly in the East African region, noting that his work was largely responsible for his re-election.

Earlier in his inauguration speech, Kagame said Africa must look inwards as its governance and prosperity could not be outsourced.

Kagame, 59, first assumed office in 2000 when his predecessor, Pasteur Bizimungu, resigned. Kagame had hitherto commanded the rebel force that ended the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

Kagame, who took the oath of office for another seven-year tenure, specifically urged African leaders to deliver the results expected by their citizens.

“There is no justification for all the efforts that will cut Africa off from itself. There is no single model of nation building. Good choices are built on the mindset summarised as ‘do it yourself’. Every African country has to continue to live with its efforts, not of someone else’s task. There is exceptional leadership and ingenuity in us, only that we’ve been accustomed to seeing the other way,” he said.

He thanked Rwandans for renewing the trust in him, saying “It’s a privilege to serve them. We’ve lived a life unprecedented and shocking, but we’ve made progress with our resilience. We’ve worked hard to rebuild our nation in a spirit of consensus where nobody has been left behind.”

Post Views: 28
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 18th August 2017 at 7:56 pm
    Reply

    Empty phrase of one who know nothing about what African problem is, the solution, not to talk about the capabilities of what it takes to slove African needs in this 21st century world. Only those who know what African problems are, the solution, have the capabilities of what it takes to solve them in this 21st century world, should be talking about it.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Diego Costa: ‘I dey laugh oooo’, says Conte

— 18th August 2017

Antonio Conte reacted to Diego Costa’s claims that he ‘feels like a criminal’ by hysterically laughing. The Chelsea boss was confronted by his want-away striker’s quote during a press conference and surprisingly reacted with unbridled laughter. Conte said: ‘I prefer to laugh, it’s great, it’s great. I can tell you everyone who works in Chelsea…

  • JUST IN: Osinbajo meets Kagame in Kigali

    — 18th August 2017

    Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was, on Friday, among the world leaders in Kigali,  Rwanda’s capital, during President Paul Kagame’s inauguration for another term of office. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Copy and Paste my…

  • ASUU strike paralyses activities at Nasarawa varsity

    — 18th August 2017

    The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has paralysed academic and commercial activities at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university’s chapter of ASUU has also joined the nationwide strike. NAN also reports on Friday that most of the business centres at…

  • Fayose cautions FG over plan to make hate speech treasonable

    — 18th August 2017

    …Says, ‘It’s a plot to silence opposition’ Governor  Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has cautioned the Federal Government over its categorisation of hate speeches to act of terrorism, “This appears as another plot to silence the opposition and I make bold to say that saying the truth concerning the country and its rulers cannot be…

  • BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye visits Buhari in London

    — 18th August 2017

    General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pasator Enoch Adeboye has visted President Muhammadu Buhari in London where he is currently in medical vacation. Tweeting Pastor Adeboye’s visit, President Buhari was quoted as saying “I thank Pastor Adeboye for visiting today, and for his prayers and good wishes. May God continue to…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share