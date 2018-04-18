The Sun News
African Education MINISTERS SDG4

Africa education ministers to evaluate status of SDGs

— 18th April 2018

Xinhua/NAN

Education ministers from African countries are to evaluate status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on education in the continent at a meeting in Nairobi, Kenya.

The April 25 to April 27 Pan Africa High level Conference on Education to be held under the auspices of UNESCO and African Union, will bring together African ministers of education, policy and opinion makers on education from the public and private sector.

UNESCO said the delegates will further discuss, understand and exchange views on how the alignment between SDG4 and the Continental Strategy for Education in Africa (CESA) is influencing current agendas, education legislation, policy, plans, financing and monitoring and information systems.

“The three-day conference will feature two days of technical meetings, with panel discussions on education topics, such as inclusive education, digital technologies, girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), gender equality, and much more,” UNESCO said in a joint statement issued in Nairobi.

UNESCO said during the meeting, the ministers will seek a common approach on the way forward to ensure an inclusive and quality education for all.

“They will agree on key recommendations for developing Africa’s human and social capital through an education and skills revolution emphasising science and technology within the context of the implementation of SDG IV and CESA 2016 to 2025.

“They will also contribute to the realisation of Agenda 2063 for a prosperous and more equitable Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development,” the UN agency said.

