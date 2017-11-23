The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Africa accounts for 37% of global aviation fatalities, says Adesina
23rd November 2017 - I remain S’ West PDP chair, says Olafeso
23rd November 2017 - N’ Delta leaders reaffirm support for Buhari’s govt.
23rd November 2017 - EFCC releases ex-SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, passport seized
23rd November 2017 - AfDB to invest $12b in power sector in Africa in 4 years – Adesina
23rd November 2017 - Myanmar, Bangladesh sign Rohingya return deal
23rd November 2017 - Federation to popularise cycling in Nigeria
23rd November 2017 - Kuwait’s Emir leaves hospital after successful medical tests
23rd November 2017 - Why I joined APC – Ojukwu
23rd November 2017 - Student’s suicide sparks violence in Indian varsity
Home / National / Africa accounts for 37% of global aviation fatalities, says Adesina

Africa accounts for 37% of global aviation fatalities, says Adesina

— 23rd November 2017

President, African Development Bank (AfDB),  Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, says the African aviation sector accounts for
About nine per cent of aircraft accidents yearly and 37 per cent of
Aviation fatalities globally.

He said this while speaking, in Abuja.

He added that though the sector fared better in 2016, it still remained the riskiest skies to fly in.

He said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the bank
and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) was to seek
ways to boost the African aviation sector to better serve the teeming
populace.

“First is, we are very concerned about the issue of air safety.

“Africa, last year, did very well. It was one of the safest skies last
year but it has not always been that way, so we are improving but that
does not mean that we must actually rest on our oars on this.

“So one of the things that we will be focusing on in the
collaboration with IATA is how to improve investments from the bank
and others on air navigation infrastructure, improving safety records
and also making sure that we also improve the training facilities for
the engineers, the air control traffic managers.

“We are also looking at how to help to de-risk the market for
accessing finance for infrastructure, in particular, air craft
acquisition.

“So these are the broad terms of the things that we are going to be
working on but our focus is to make the aviation industry more
competitive; deregulate the sector and make it more efficient.

“Hopefully, also have financing that allows aircraft expansion to be
able to cope with the rapidly increasing number of passengers that
Africa needs and would have.’’

The MoU was signed on Tuesday in Abuja, on the sidelines of the
International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) World Aviation
Forum.

The forum is themed: “Financing the Development of Aviation Infrastructure.” (NAN)

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Africa accounts for 37% of global aviation fatalities, says Adesina

— 23rd November 2017

President, African Development Bank (AfDB),  Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, says the African aviation sector accounts for About nine per cent of aircraft accidents yearly and 37 per cent of Aviation fatalities globally. He said this while speaking, in Abuja. He added that though the sector fared better in 2016, it still remained the riskiest skies to…

  • I remain S’ West PDP chair, says Olafeso

    — 23rd November 2017

    A factional leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, says he remains the authentic leader of the party in the South-West zone. Olafeso said, on Wednesday, in Akure, that his group was re-affirmed as the PDP leaders in the zone during the last convention of the party in Abuja. Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe,…

  • N’ Delta leaders reaffirm support for Buhari’s govt.

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Ben Dunno, Warri Prominent leaders in the South South geo-political zone under the auspices of ‘Niger Delta stakeholders’ have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, especially as it concerns the ongoing war on corruption and efforts being made to bring back the economy into shape.  The body reaffirmed its support…

  • EFCC releases ex-SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, passport seized

    — 23rd November 2017

    Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).  Anyim who was arrested over alleged contract fraud and false assets declaration was released on administrative bail. An EFCC source who spoke on condition of anonymity said Anyim was released…

  • AfDB to invest $12b in power sector in Africa in 4 years – Adesina

    — 23rd November 2017

    President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, says the bank would invest 12 billion dollars in the power sector in Africa in four years with the goal of leveraging on the aviation sector. He said this while speaking, in Abuja. Adesina said the aviation sector was very important to the continent but that it could…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share