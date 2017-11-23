Africa accounts for 37% of global aviation fatalities, says Adesina

President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, says the African aviation sector accounts for

About nine per cent of aircraft accidents yearly and 37 per cent of

Aviation fatalities globally.

He said this while speaking, in Abuja.

He added that though the sector fared better in 2016, it still remained the riskiest skies to fly in.

He said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the bank

and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) was to seek

ways to boost the African aviation sector to better serve the teeming

populace.

“First is, we are very concerned about the issue of air safety.

“Africa, last year, did very well. It was one of the safest skies last

year but it has not always been that way, so we are improving but that

does not mean that we must actually rest on our oars on this.

“So one of the things that we will be focusing on in the

collaboration with IATA is how to improve investments from the bank

and others on air navigation infrastructure, improving safety records

and also making sure that we also improve the training facilities for

the engineers, the air control traffic managers.

“We are also looking at how to help to de-risk the market for

accessing finance for infrastructure, in particular, air craft

acquisition.

“So these are the broad terms of the things that we are going to be

working on but our focus is to make the aviation industry more

competitive; deregulate the sector and make it more efficient.

“Hopefully, also have financing that allows aircraft expansion to be

able to cope with the rapidly increasing number of passengers that

Africa needs and would have.’’

The MoU was signed on Tuesday in Abuja, on the sidelines of the

International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) World Aviation

Forum.

The forum is themed: “Financing the Development of Aviation Infrastructure.” (NAN)