– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue
17th August 2018 - Maritime sector’s contribution to GDP underestimated – Dakuku
17th August 2018 - BIRS announces plans to make TIN requisite for businesses
17th August 2018 - Veteran actor needs N4m for surgery after road accident
17th August 2018 - SARS overhaul: Delta CDHR demands holistic Police reform
17th August 2018 - Pomp as LTV journalists celebrate press week
17th August 2018 - 2019: CAC chair, Dapo Abiodun joins Ogun guber race
17th August 2018 - Giver account of your stewardship, activist urges Akume
17th August 2018 - Sweet homecoming: How returnee IDPs are coping with resettlement
17th August 2018 - Shippers’ Council gets OBC compliance certificate for Enugu TTP
Home / Business / Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue
AFREXIMBANK

Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue

— 17th August 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

Despite the undulating global business terrain, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has posted a gross revenue of $343 million as contained in its unaudited financial statements for the half-year period ended 30 June 2018, that was released, on Friday, in Cairo.

The figure represents a $21 million increase over the gross revenue for the same period in 2017.

The results attributed the higher gross revenue to a significant increase in fee income by 119 per cent while interest and similar income recorded a 2 per cent growth compared to prior year performance.

The Bank’s attributable earnings over the six months also amounted to $110 million, beating the budget by 34 per cent.

READ ALSO: Veteran actor needs N4m for surgery after road accident

The key profitability ratios equally came in well above budget, with the return on the Bank’s average shareholders’ equity (ROAE) standing at 10 per cent, compared to the budget: of 8.08 per cent, and the return on the average assets (ROAA) at 1.88 per cent as against the budget of 1.57 per cent.

Other key figures from the results include: Interest and similar income that stood at $314.81 million; Net interest margin – 3.17%; Net fee and commission income – $23 million; Operating expenses – $23.04 million; Allowance and impairment on loans and advances –  $31.95 million; Total assets – $11.52 billion; Total liabilities – $ 9.21 billion and Shareholders’ funds – $2.31 billion.

In another development, Afrexim Bank has called for the quick passage of a law on factoring in Nigeria is a crucial step in facilitating the ease of doing business and procuring the trust of investors in the country.

Kanayo Awani, Managing Director of the Intra-African Trade Initiative at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), highlighted the importance of factoring in unlocking the economic potential of SMEs, noting that it could play a key role by supporting the SMEs; promoting open accounts, which is beneficial to SMEs in enhancing their competitiveness, and providing an alternative source of trade access to finance.

READ ALSO: BIRS announces plans to make TIN requisite for businesses

She said that Afreximbank was committed to supporting the appropriate legal and regulatory environment as a key strategic initiative for the promotion and development of factoring, noting that, under its strategy, the Bank was required to work on improving the legal environment in order to bring about harmonised standards and transparency within the factoring industry in Africa, and providing for legal enforcement arrangements.

Speaking during the Public Hearing on the Factoring Bill, Jones Onyereri, Chairman of the House of Representatives Banking and Currency Committee, said that the introduction of factoring in the financial sector would serve as complementary financing to conventional financing and will largely target micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“This will facilitate the provision of cash flows to MSMES, especially those that have quality receivables and may not be in the position to obtain adequate conventional bank finance due to high interest rate, collateral or credit profile constraints,” continued Mr. Onyereri.

The public hearing, which was organised in collaboration with Afreximbank, also attracted the participation of representatives of the House of Representatives Banking and Currency Committee, NEXIM, FCI, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Debt Management Office, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Financial System Strategy 2020, and several other stakeholders.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AFREXIMBANK

Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue

— 17th August 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja Despite the undulating global business terrain, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has posted a gross revenue of $343 million as contained in its unaudited financial statements for the half-year period ended 30 June 2018, that was released, on Friday, in Cairo. The figure represents a $21 million increase over the gross revenue…

  • DAKUKU

    Maritime sector’s contribution to GDP underestimated – Dakuku

    — 17th August 2018

    Dakuku noted that the Nigerian maritime sector deserves adequate mention in the monthly statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside Thursday, stated that the Agency is pushing for a single data window system of all activities in the Nigerian…

  • BIRS

    BIRS announces plans to make TIN requisite for businesses

    — 17th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has disclosed plans to ensure that only individuals and corporate organisations with valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) would be certified fit to do business transactions in the state. BIRS acting Executive Chairman, Mr. Terzungwe Atser stated this in Makurdi at a meeting with leadership of the…

  • CDHR

    SARS overhaul: Delta CDHR demands holistic Police reform

    — 17th August 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri The Delta State branch of Committee for Defense of Human Rights (CDHR), has applauded the acting President Yemi Osinbajo for the directive to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to overhaul the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), describing it as a ‘step in the right direction’. It, however, demanded that…

  • OGUN

    2019: CAC chair, Dapo Abiodun joins Ogun guber race

    — 17th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Dapo Abiodun, has officially declared his intention to vie for the governorship of Ogun State on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019. Abiodun, who was the Ogun East senatorial candidate for the APC in 2015 general elections, while declaring his…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share