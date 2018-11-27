The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has released its unaudited financials for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, showing strong financial and operational performance.

The financial report shows that its gross income rose to $546.6 million, a 14.3 per cent increase from the same period last year, and net income of $172.4 million (a growth of 11.9 per cent from the same period last year).

The financial statements released in Cairo on Monday showed that the bank’s total assets stood at $12 billion; loans and advances at $9.5 billion ( an increase of 14.2 per cent from 2017 financial year); return on average assets at 1.9 per cent; return on average equity at 10.3 per cent; and capital adequacy ratio at 23 per cent).

READ ALSO CBN spends $20.91bn in 6 months to defend naira

A statement from the bank boasts that its balance sheet remained solid with shareholder funds growing by 11 per cent since December 31, 2017 to reach $2.36 billion.

Other highlights of the results include non-performing loans (NPLs) coverage ratio of 145 per cent as against 141 per cent for the same period last year; NPL ratio of 2.5 per cent from the 2.4 per cent recorded in 2017; proportion of non-interest/gross income of 11 per cent and net interest margin of 3.1 per cent (up from 2.8 per cent in 2017).

In a presentation on the results, the President of the bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, said the results reflected the continuing successful implementation of the bank’s five-year strategic plan, “Impact 2021”, which emphasised improving intra-Africa trade; facilitating industrialisation and export development; strengthening trade finance leadership; and improving financial soundness and performance.

The results reaffirmed the bank’s transition to normal operations, with growing loan book and improving interest margins, he said, noting that the pursuit of the medium-term strategy had led to higher operating expenses driven by staff costs and one-off general expenses relating to ongoing initiatives.

The bank’s intra-African trade strategy, including the intra-African trade fair being held in collaboration with the African Union (AU), underpinned the expected growth in trade finance, project finance and advisory services in the short to medium-term, he said.

Oramah announced that the bank was planning a secondary listing of its depositary receipts in order to improve liquidity and access to diversified investor base. It had also explored alternative sources of funding the balance sheet and deployed excess cash holdings to finance loans with better interest margins.

It was developing an African payment platform to facilitate intra-African trade and to help mitigate the challenge posed by low access to international foreign exchange, added President Oramah.