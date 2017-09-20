AFN: Dalung floors Yayock in CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sports CAS has thrown out an Appeals suit filed by North West Zone aspirant to the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Charles Musa Yayock against the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Barrister Solomon Dalung, declaring Mr Ibrahim Gusau President-elect of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

Yayock had gone to CAS to contest his loss into the AFN board in the Ministry of Youth and Sports organized National Sports Federations elections in May this year.

In his ruling dated September 14, 2017, the President of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division Corine Schmidhauser stated that the suit with registration number CAS 2017/A/5293 between Charles Musa Yayock and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development had been terminated and removed from the CAS roll.

According to the CAS President, in the absence of any agreement from the Respondent to continue the present procedure and considering that no proof of timely filing of the appeal brief was submitted by the appellant, Yayock’s request for reconsideration was rejected as it was deemed withdrawn in accordance with article R51 of the Code

Yayock filed a statement of appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the Minister of Youth and Sports in respect of the Electoral Committee’s announcement on June 13, 2017 at the main bowl of the National Stadium Abuja declaring Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau President elect of the AFN.

CAS invited the appellant to complete his statement in accordance with article R 51 of the Code of Sports- related Arbitration within a deadline of two days which he failed to provide proof of timely filing of his appeal brief .

Consequently, his appeal was deemed withdrawn.

This puts to rest the controversy on the election of the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Ibrahim Shehu Gusau’s who emerged from the North west zone