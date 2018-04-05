The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - Aflatoxin: The new danger in groundnuts
5th April 2018 - Flying Doctors founder bags aviation award
5th April 2018 - Reliance HMO launches affordable insurance plans
5th April 2018 - How Ibarapa will become model in combating TB in Nigeria – Experts
5th April 2018 - Excitement as Adeleke varsity showers gifts on Osun police command
5th April 2018 - When Ogun CPWB celebrated Easter at Lepers’ Colony
5th April 2018 - Women accountants set Osun schools agog with career, motivational talks
5th April 2018 - Man can be nourished on myths not bones
5th April 2018 - ‘Elephant Ondo’ and our caveman spirit
5th April 2018 - PDP: Needless apology
Home / Health / Aflatoxin: The new danger in groundnuts

Aflatoxin: The new danger in groundnuts

— 5th April 2018

Angela Success

Studies have shown that consuming a handful of nuts a day can improve the quality of sperm in men, but eating nuts with aflatoxin can be fatal.   Yes, groundnut, which contains zinc that helps improve sperm quality is also highly susceptible to aflatoxins. Studies indicate that “about 37per cent of infertile men in Nigeria had high aflatoxin levels in their blood and semen above permissible limits.” 

Groundnut is a legume that has similar nutrients and composition like normal nuts. It also has protein, healthy fats, fiber, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants that provide the body with important nutrients for proper functions. It helps the body control metabolism, converting healthy fat and carbohydrates into energy for the body to use.  It is also said that groundnut is a good source of energy for the brain.

Aflatoxins are actually “a group of secondary metabolites produced by some species of fungal genus Aspergillus.” They are molds that cannot be completely destroyed by boiling or roasting groundnuts.  These toxic fungi can start growing in crops during farming, or as they are moved from the farm to buyers or from sellers to consumers. It has been confirmed by The IARC that aflatoxin B1 is carcinogenic to humans and has been linked to liver cancer in sub-Saharan Africa. Their presence in our body affects the metabolism and elimination of any other food we consume.

Contaminated groundnuts, when consumed, also affect the way cells replicate and specifically affect the liver.  The risk increases with the level of exposure to the contaminated nuts, the level of immunity of the consumer and the quality of the food consumed daily. The presence of the toxins in our bodies increased cancer risks. This contamination takes place slowly when small quantities of the affected nuts are consumed regularly over time or when large portions are consumed at once.

According to Professor Mrs. Nwadiuto, Akani, a consultant pediatric Oncologist with the University of Port Harcourt Teaching hospital, “storing groundnuts in bottles for a long time also exposes one to the dangers of aflatoxins, which can cause trouble to the liver. As harmless as groundnut is, if it is not properly cleaned and stored, it can expose one to aflatoxins, which can be the root of many health issues.”

At micro level they may not be very dangerous, but when consumed regularly, they can become dangerous.

Groundnuts are said to be the moldiest legumes as these fungi grow comfortable within its crevices and among the broken pieces. The smaller pieces are said to have higher level of aflatoxins.

Aflatoxins can cause digestive allergies or reactions, inflammation of other organs, like the liver, heart and the kidney. They can also cause growth and mental impairment as well as expose one to higher risk of coming down with viral hepatitis and liver diseases. Symptoms of patients with liver diseases include vomiting, water retention, abdominal pain, pulmonary edema, convulsions possible coma and untimely death.

Groundnuts should be properly roasted and dried before storage. Once processed, should not be kept for too long on the shelf. They should also be consumed on time, as keeping them for too long with exposure to moisture or air, which could lead to the growth of these organisms. Boiling groundnuts at very high temperature for a long time may help reduce aflatoxins in them. People should stop eating groundnuts that are not properly cooked as this may expose them to greater danger of consuming contaminated nuts.

A healthy diet can, however, build up immunity against this contamination and also help the body eliminate them from the system. Vegetables, fruits and grains that are high in anti-oxidants can reduce the cacogenic effects of aflatoxins.

Carrots, cucumber and celery can cleanse the liver. Other green vegetables and activated charcoal can help flush out this toxins out of the body.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Strange illness kills 10 In Jigawa

— 5th April 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse A strange illness has claimed the lives of about 10 people in Babura Local Government Area in Jigawa State while about a dozen, others are receiving treatment at the council hospital. The news, which filtered across the state, was greeted with anxiety, barely one week after a serious case of Cerebral Spinal…

  • Obasanjo attack: Buhari must sit up -Aremu

    — 5th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Former Vice President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and General Secretary, National Union of Garment and Textile Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Comrade Issa Aremu, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to sit up by translating his policies into actions. Aremu, however, chided former President Olusegun Obasanjo for allegedly distracting President Buhari with allegations…

  • Katsina senator dies at 63

    — 5th April 2018

    • Buhari, Saraki, Ekweremadu, Masari  mourn Fred Itua; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Agaju Madugba, Katsina Senator Mustapha Bukar is dead. He represented Katsina North Senatorial District (Daura Zone) in the upper legislative chamber. His death came less than three weeks after that of senator Ali Wakil, from Bauchi State. Late senator Bukar returned to Nigeria in…

  • I have no fear wining Ekiti governorship election –Olowo

    — 5th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Ekiti State governorship aspirant, Olatunji Olowo, says he is optimistic of picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket. Olowo who said irrespective of the names being bandied around, mostly around, he stands a better chance of leading the party to victory in the state.  In spite of your robust professional background, why…

  • Imo bigger than one person –Oguegbu, PDP chieftain

    — 5th April 2018

    Brown Chimezie Ikenna Oguegbu is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member Turaki Vanguard, Trade Fair Chapter, Lagos State. The Njaba, Imo State-born politician believes that Imo is bigger than anybody. Imo people recently complained about the leadership style of Governor Rochas Okorocha, with some of them saying he runs the state…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share