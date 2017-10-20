The Sun News
Latest
20th October 2017 - Afghan suicide mosque attacks kill dozens of worshippers
20th October 2017 - 25 years after: NAF renovates, commissions machine tools workshop
20th October 2017 - Rivers LG gives 30 days quit notice to Fakorede-led SARS 
20th October 2017 - Judge withdraws from Ogun PDP leadership tussle suit
20th October 2017 - Rejig your economic team, Buhari urged
20th October 2017 - I’ve no second wife, twins outside wedlock – Gov. Amosun
20th October 2017 - 39 candidates vie for 8 positions in Gombe APC
20th October 2017 - Flood: Amosun advocates special fund for states with infrastructure
20th October 2017 - Australian schoolgirl with cerebral palsy climbs China Great Wall
20th October 2017 - CPC reaffirms citizens rights as basic necessities provision
Home / World News / Afghan suicide mosque attacks kill dozens of worshippers

Afghan suicide mosque attacks kill dozens of worshippers

— 20th October 2017

At least 40 people have been killed in two separate attacks on Shia Muslim mosques in Afghanistan, officials say.
A gunman entered the Imam Zaman mosque in the capital Kabul before opening fire and detonating an explosive, killing more than 30 worshippers.
A second attack in Afghanistan’s Ghor province killed at least 10 people.
No group has so far said it carried out the attacks, but so-called Islamic State (IS) has previously targeted Shia mosques across Afghanistan.
An eyewitness told the BBC that the scene at Kabul’s Imam Zaman mosque, in the west of the city, “looks like a front line”.
The attacker is reported to have opened fire as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers, before detonating a bomb.
Kabul police spokesman Basir Mojahid confirmed the incident at the Shia mosque in Kabul, but did not give further details.
A spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry said investigators were working at the scene to determine the “nature of the explosion,” AFP news agency reports.
Meanwhile the attack on the Shia mosque in the country’s central Ghor province also killed a pro-government militia commander, according to reports.
Details of the attacks remain unclear and the number of casualties is likely to rise. Dozens of worshippers were also injured in the attacks, Afghan’s health ministry said.
Friday’s attacks come just days after police in Kabul said they had arrested a would-be suicide truck bomber, averting a major incident.
In August, more than 20 people were killed in a bomb attack against worshippers in Kabul.
A truck bomb in the Afghan capital in May killed more than 150 people and wounded some 400 more, most of them civilians.

Source: BBC.COM/news

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

25 years after: NAF renovates, commissions machine tools workshop

— 20th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi After 25 years of unserviceability, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in collaboration with the University of Maiduguri has renovated and remodeled its machine tools workshop located at the NAF Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar while commissioning the workshop as well…

  • Rivers LG gives 30 days quit notice to Fakorede-led SARS 

    — 20th October 2017

    From:TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has given the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), 30 days to vacate the premises it currently occupies at the Council’s International Market in Rukpoku Community, in the LGA. Also,  SARS operatives in the State were given October 19 till  November 30, this year, to…

  • Judge withdraws from Ogun PDP leadership tussle suit

    — 20th October 2017

    Justice Ibrahim Buba of Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday withdrew from a suit on the leadership tussle in the Ogun Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The judge, who announced his withdrawal from the suit no. FHC/L/CS/1556/17 in the open court, said his decision was based on a petition written against him…

  • Rejig your economic team, Buhari urged

    — 20th October 2017

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna Chairman and Spiritual Father of Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Most Reverend Samuel Adefila Abidoye, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reconstitute his economic team and put fresh and more vibrant ones in place to save the country of further economic woes. Abidoye also appealed to politicians to play…

  • I’ve no second wife, twins outside wedlock – Gov. Amosun

    — 20th October 2017

    …Vows to prosecute rumour mongers From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has come out publicly to debunk the claims that he married another wife or had twins out of wedlock. According to the governor, the claims were just rumours being peddled by his detractors to destabilize his administration. He equally vowed…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share