Afghanistan will hold presidential election on April 20, 2019, six months after parliamentary and provincial council polls, the Country’s Electoral Body announced on Wednesday.

During a televised news conference, Independent Election Commission (IEC) spokesman and commissioner Hafeezullah Hashemi said security and funding as well as the short time frame between elections would present the biggest challenges to the polls.

Almost 14 per cent, or 56 of more than 400 districts, are fully controlled by the Taliban while 30 per cent are contested, according to figures by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) published on Tuesday.

Long-delayed parliamentary and provincial council elections in the war-torn country are scheduled for Oct. 20.

Parliamentary elections should have been held in 2015.

However, they were postponed in the aftermath of the badly flawed presidential election of 2014, rising security threats and unresolved disputes about election reforms.

The current Afghan administration under President Ashraf Ghani, who may decide to run again, is politically fragile.

One of Ghani’s main backers, Vice President Abdul Rasheed Dostum, an ethnic Uzbek leader, has formed a new alliance with powerful leaders including former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor and ethnic Hazara leader Mohammad Mohaqeq.

According to IEC figures, some 8.9 million people have registered to vote.