– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Afghan presidential election to hold in April 2019
1st August 2018 - Russia’s ‘Pussy Riot’ World Cup pitch invaders freed from jail, lawyer says
1st August 2018 - Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair
1st August 2018 - Serena suffers career’s worst loss to Konta
1st August 2018 - Gov. Bagudu weeps over ‘chronic’ poverty in Kebbi
1st August 2018 - Kebbi Govt. secures N1.5bn World Bank loan to boost fish, livestock farming
1st August 2018 - Science Ministry proposes establishment of 2 new agencies
1st August 2018 - ECOWAS, ECCAS pledge to check insecurity
1st August 2018 - FG investigates alleged trafficking of Pangolin Scales to Japan
1st August 2018 - Buhari presides over FEC meeting
Home / World News / Afghan presidential election to hold in April 2019

Afghan presidential election to hold in April 2019

— 1st August 2018

NAN

Afghanistan will hold presidential election on April 20, 2019, six months after parliamentary and provincial council polls, the Country’s Electoral Body announced on Wednesday.

During a televised news conference, Independent Election Commission (IEC) spokesman and commissioner Hafeezullah Hashemi said security and funding as well as the short time frame between elections would present the biggest challenges to the polls.

Almost 14 per cent, or 56 of more than 400 districts, are fully controlled by the Taliban while 30 per cent are contested, according to figures by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) published on Tuesday.

Long-delayed parliamentary and provincial council elections in the war-torn country are scheduled for Oct. 20.

Parliamentary elections should have been held in 2015.

READ ALSO Gov. Bagudu weeps over ‘chronic’ poverty in Kebbi

However, they were postponed in the aftermath of the badly flawed presidential election of 2014, rising security threats and unresolved disputes about election reforms.

The current Afghan administration under President Ashraf Ghani, who may decide to run again, is politically fragile.

One of Ghani’s main backers, Vice President Abdul Rasheed Dostum, an ethnic Uzbek leader, has formed a new alliance with powerful leaders including former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor and ethnic Hazara leader Mohammad Mohaqeq.

According to IEC figures, some 8.9 million people have registered to vote.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DEFECTIONS

Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair

— 1st August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja Following the gale of defections rocking the political landscape of the country, the chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Yabaji Sani, has described politicians as ‘selfish’, insisting that the interest of masses do not feature in their ambitions. Sani’s statement which came on AIT’s Kakaaki programme monitored, on Wednesday, in…

  • BAGUDU

    Gov. Bagudu weeps over ‘chronic’ poverty in Kebbi

    — 1st August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, on Wednesday, was in tears over the level of poverty and underdevelopment among the people of the state. Governor Bagudu, who could not hold back his emotions, while speaking with journalists, noted that he was usually disturbed seeing people of the state wallowing in poverty because…

  • livestock

    Kebbi Govt. secures N1.5bn World Bank loan to boost fish, livestock farming

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Kebbi Government has secured N1.5 billion loan to provide financial support to fishermen and livestock farmers to consolidate the achievements recorded in agricultural production as major revenue earner in the state. The Governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, made this known during media chat in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday. He said “we…

  • SCIENCE

    Science Ministry proposes establishment of 2 new agencies

    — 1st August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has perfected plans to set up two new agencies in addition to the 17 existing ones. This was disclosed by the Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu, in Abuja, during the official inauguration of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for its establishment. The two new agencies proposed to be setup…

  • PANGOLIN

    FG investigates alleged trafficking of Pangolin Scales to Japan

    — 1st August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has initiated investigations into the seizure by the Japanese Customs Service‎ of about 7,100 kilograms of Pangolin Scales alleged to have originated from Nigeria. Minister of State for Environment, ‎Ibrahim Usman Jibril, made this known while reacting to a media report on the seized items which was said to…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share