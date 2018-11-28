NAN

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has formed a 12-strong negotiating team to seek a peace agreement that will include the Taliban in a democratic and inclusive society, local media reported on Wednesday.

“I’m pleased to announce today that after several months of intensive consultation with our citizens across the country, we have formulated a roadmap for peace negotiations,” Ashraf Ghani said.

“We have formed the required bodies and mechanisms to pursue a peace agreement.

“We are now moving ahead into the next chapter of the peace process.”

The Taliban, who refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, are a Sunni Islamic fundamentalist political movement in Afghanistan currently waging war within that country.

A predominantly Pashtun movement, the Taliban came to prominence in Afghanistan in the autumn of 1994.

It is commonly believed that they first appeared in religious seminaries, mostly paid for by money from Saudi Arabia, which preached a hard line form of Sunni Islam.

Since 2016, the Taliban’s leader is Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada.