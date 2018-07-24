Unfortunately, many of the electorate are not educated, many of them are impoverished by the system we run and therefore do not understand how their action of demanding and receiving money in exchange for their vote worsen their problem. That is what it does because the money that would be used for their wellbeing and building infrastructure that would help them actualise their aspirations is wasted.

I am shocked by the level of corruption within Nigeria’s political space. Of course, one has been hearing about it, but it is until you get into the field that you will have a closer look. It is very deeply entrenched. This culture of money politics that we practice, where it is the person with the most money to throw around that tends to get ahead politically.

The Brookings report recently said that Nigeria has overtaken India as the poverty capital of the world.

The population of Nigeria is not anywhere that of India, but, in absolute terms, Nigeria has more people living in poverty than India.

Unfortunately, these same poor people are the ones that will vote in the terrible politicians because they have been so impoverished, they cannot resist the offer of N2000 and so on. That is a very sad situation. That has weighed more on my mind now than before I went into the field.

How can Nigerians be re-orientated on the dangers of money for votes?

There has to be a major push for education. First of all, formal education will set the mind free, but we also need education not only in schools but within the society at large. Unfortunately, the corrupt people who are there will not want to do that, so it is until we manage somehow with God helping us that we will begin to re-orientate ourselves.

I don’t know why we don’t hear an agency like the National Orientation Agency (NOA) mounting campaigns on issues of what it means to be a true citizen of the country, what your rights and responsibilities are and so on. There are different agencies that are supposed to be doing that but it seems everybody is caught up in the terrible system we are running.

If you were elected president, what would you do differently from what we have today?

I will be a responsible and responsive President. I will not be partisan, I don’t mean partisan in the sense of politics. I mean that those elected or appointed should be held accountable. If an appointed official does not do his work why should you be supporting him? For instance, the president told the Inspector General of Police to relocate to Benue during the crisis there, he failed to relocate and nothing was done about it. You also see that all the people around President Muhammadu Buhari seem to get away

with anything. Is that loyalty on his part to these people? Is he not supposed to be loyal to Nigerians and to the state rather than to individuals? So you should hold people accountable for the work they are supposed to do on behalf of the nation. So I will be very different in that respect and I will look for competent people not just people who come from my area. I am a trusting person; it is not only people from my area of the country that I can trust. If there are competent people from any part of the country, you should put them to work regardless of which part of the country they come from.