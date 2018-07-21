– The Sun News
Latest
21st July 2018 - Leaders on Leadership: With the comeback kid
21st July 2018 - Lessons from Thai rescue operation
21st July 2018 - Herdsmen free to graze anywhere in Nigeria – Prof. Umar
21st July 2018 - Afenifere, Ohanaeze to Prof Umar: You have imperialist conquest agenda
21st July 2018 - Why Middle Belt should produce next president – ex-minister, Prof Hagher
21st July 2018 - Obasanjo is organising secretary of tired politicians – Oshiomhole
21st July 2018 - Crisis rocks Osun APC as party exco, aspirants reject gov primary
21st July 2018 - I’m no longer in APC, Gov Ortom insists
21st July 2018 - How I cope 12 years after Sosoliso plane crash – Kechi Okwuchi, survivor
21st July 2018 - 2 killed as train collides with danfo in Lagos
Home / Cover / National / Afenifere, Ohanaeze to Prof Umar: You have imperialist conquest agenda
IMPERIALIST

Afenifere, Ohanaeze to Prof Umar: You have imperialist conquest agenda

— 21st July 2018

According to the Afenifere spokesman, Umar’s position shows an imperialist agenda and a quest for domination and conquest, which should be resisted.

Vincent Kalu

Prominent social cultural groups, Afenifere and Ohanaeze, have condemned claims by controversial Kano based Prof. Umar Labdo Muhammad, that the Fulani dynasty owns the Middle Belt area of the country.

Umar, a Professor of Islamic Studies and Political Thoughts at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, had in an interview in today’s edition of Saturday Sun, stressed that the Fulani herdsmen have the right to graze in any part of the country unhindered. He also said that the Middle Belt region belongs to the Fulani as it was earlier conquered by the Sokoto caliphate.

READ ALSO: Herdsmen free to graze anywhere in Nigeria – Prof. Umar

Reacting to his claims, the spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said, it is unreasonable for such a knowledgeable person to take that position. He expressed surprise that in the 21st century, somebody was still talking about cattle route and grazing, when he should be talking about creating modern ranches with amenities.

He said: “In this age and time, 2018, it is very unfortunate for somebody to be talking of cattle routes, grazing routes that should still be enforced. The same professor has sent his children to Ivy universities in America and Europe, and he is encouraging the children of other people to be dragging cows from Maiduguri to Akure and other places. Why can’t he bring his own children to join the herdsmen.

“Modernity demands that these people build ranches and put in place facilities and be confined there, instead of moving cattle from one location to the other, and causing troubles. If he holds such views in this age and he calls himself a professor, it is unfortunate.” According to the Afenifere spokesman, Umar’s position shows an imperialist agenda and a quest for domination and conquest, which should be resisted.

In the same vein, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Uche Achi-Okpaga, noted that the position of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation on cattle grazing has been unwavering, as it has declared that, there is no part of Igbo land that should be ceded in the guise of establishing a cattle ranch.

“Where on earth does it happen that you coerce people’s heritage and give to an advertised adversaries?” Achi-Okpaga asked. According to him, “Ndigbo is passing through herculean crucibles under this regime and if this is another ploy to push us to the wall by unleashing the herdsmen on us, then we shall have no other option than to declare, to your tents oh Igbo”.

He said: “The South East Governors had obeyed our resolution by reaffirming it in their last meeting. Revisiting the concluded matter is tantamount to declaring war and civil unrest in the relatively peaceful Igbo land.

“It is needless going round the issue. Hitting the nail on the head is most apt in the prevailing circumstances. President Buhari is the one encouraging all these comments and killings in Nigeria.

“We are not running a parliamentary government. Here in Nigeria, it is presidential system where the president takes all the glory and, as well, the blames. A state government makes an anti-grazing law and a serving minister makes a public statement countering the existing law, which is accepted by the people it is meant to govern. It is not challenged in a court of competent jurisdiction and that minister is still enjoying the comfort of his office.

“Nigerians are killed in tens and hundreds in a staccato and unbridled brigandage and Prof Umar and the likes are making all these insinuating and untowardly statements.

“Why would people be making this kind of unlawful and thought provoking statements in this digital age to the effect that herdsmen should graze their cattle even in churches and mosques and kill all in resistance and he is not questioned? One can only construe that the government is heaping sand round their waists and the sky is now their limit in making inflammatory comments.

“Fulani herdsmen are killing people in the villages with jihadist embellishments and we are told to pray, while on each occasion the president assures that the perpetrators will be brought to book. No book has been seen neither has anyone’s name seen on it.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 21st July 2018 at 6:13 am
    Reply

    Fulani touts wish is not hidden which is well visible in existence in the north via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in which they claimed a war victory over northern natives in 1804- which never happen on which they established fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani bondage which has come to an end in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep fulani in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last fulani on your God given native land. Slaughter every emir on your God given native land, burn down their palaces etc. Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. God’s Sword on the enemy has begun. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives of this generation to crush. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UMAR

Herdsmen free to graze anywhere in Nigeria – Prof. Umar

— 21st July 2018

Sometime ago, Umar Labdo Muhammad, a Professor of Islamic Political Thoughts at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, came under fire for his view that Benue State belongs to the Fulani by conquest. In this interview, he insisted on his earlier position on the contentious issue even as he made another startling disclosure that the Hausa/Fulani…

  • IMPERIALIST

    Afenifere, Ohanaeze to Prof Umar: You have imperialist conquest agenda

    — 21st July 2018

    According to the Afenifere spokesman, Umar’s position shows an imperialist agenda and a quest for domination and conquest, which should be resisted. Vincent Kalu Prominent social cultural groups, Afenifere and Ohanaeze, have condemned claims by controversial Kano based Prof. Umar Labdo Muhammad, that the Fulani dynasty owns the Middle Belt area of the country. Umar,…

  • HAGHER

    Why Middle Belt should produce next president – ex-minister, Prof Hagher

    — 21st July 2018

    Third Republic Senator and erstwhile Minister , Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher is known for his bluntness on issues concerning the nation. A former diplomat, the politician who is the leader of Middle Belt Forum declared that killings, kidnappings and rise in other criminal activities going on in the country have combined to strengthen feelings that Nigeria…

  • ORGANISING SECRETARY

    Obasanjo is organising secretary of tired politicians – Oshiomhole

    — 21st July 2018

    “There is no better proof than that old man who is going round as an organising secretary, recruiting people, looking for tired players to continue with his third term agenda which Nigerians have rejected.” Julia Taiwo-Obalonye National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that contrary to the impression that…

  • ASPIRANTS

    Crisis rocks Osun APC as party exco, aspirants reject gov primary

    — 21st July 2018

    Few hours to the exercise yesterday, some of the aspirants withdrew from the race. Among them is Moshood Adeoti. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday held its primary election to elect the party’s flag bearer for the September 22 governorship poll amidst sharp division within the leadership of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share