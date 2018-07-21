Afenifere, Ohanaeze to Prof Umar: You have imperialist conquest agenda— 21st July 2018
According to the Afenifere spokesman, Umar’s position shows an imperialist agenda and a quest for domination and conquest, which should be resisted.
Vincent Kalu
Prominent social cultural groups, Afenifere and Ohanaeze, have condemned claims by controversial Kano based Prof. Umar Labdo Muhammad, that the Fulani dynasty owns the Middle Belt area of the country.
Umar, a Professor of Islamic Studies and Political Thoughts at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, had in an interview in today’s edition of Saturday Sun, stressed that the Fulani herdsmen have the right to graze in any part of the country unhindered. He also said that the Middle Belt region belongs to the Fulani as it was earlier conquered by the Sokoto caliphate.
READ ALSO: Herdsmen free to graze anywhere in Nigeria – Prof. Umar
Reacting to his claims, the spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said, it is unreasonable for such a knowledgeable person to take that position. He expressed surprise that in the 21st century, somebody was still talking about cattle route and grazing, when he should be talking about creating modern ranches with amenities.
He said: “In this age and time, 2018, it is very unfortunate for somebody to be talking of cattle routes, grazing routes that should still be enforced. The same professor has sent his children to Ivy universities in America and Europe, and he is encouraging the children of other people to be dragging cows from Maiduguri to Akure and other places. Why can’t he bring his own children to join the herdsmen.
“Modernity demands that these people build ranches and put in place facilities and be confined there, instead of moving cattle from one location to the other, and causing troubles. If he holds such views in this age and he calls himself a professor, it is unfortunate.” According to the Afenifere spokesman, Umar’s position shows an imperialist agenda and a quest for domination and conquest, which should be resisted.
In the same vein, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Uche Achi-Okpaga, noted that the position of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation on cattle grazing has been unwavering, as it has declared that, there is no part of Igbo land that should be ceded in the guise of establishing a cattle ranch.
“Where on earth does it happen that you coerce people’s heritage and give to an advertised adversaries?” Achi-Okpaga asked. According to him, “Ndigbo is passing through herculean crucibles under this regime and if this is another ploy to push us to the wall by unleashing the herdsmen on us, then we shall have no other option than to declare, to your tents oh Igbo”.
He said: “The South East Governors had obeyed our resolution by reaffirming it in their last meeting. Revisiting the concluded matter is tantamount to declaring war and civil unrest in the relatively peaceful Igbo land.
“It is needless going round the issue. Hitting the nail on the head is most apt in the prevailing circumstances. President Buhari is the one encouraging all these comments and killings in Nigeria.
“We are not running a parliamentary government. Here in Nigeria, it is presidential system where the president takes all the glory and, as well, the blames. A state government makes an anti-grazing law and a serving minister makes a public statement countering the existing law, which is accepted by the people it is meant to govern. It is not challenged in a court of competent jurisdiction and that minister is still enjoying the comfort of his office.
“Nigerians are killed in tens and hundreds in a staccato and unbridled brigandage and Prof Umar and the likes are making all these insinuating and untowardly statements.
“Why would people be making this kind of unlawful and thought provoking statements in this digital age to the effect that herdsmen should graze their cattle even in churches and mosques and kill all in resistance and he is not questioned? One can only construe that the government is heaping sand round their waists and the sky is now their limit in making inflammatory comments.
“Fulani herdsmen are killing people in the villages with jihadist embellishments and we are told to pray, while on each occasion the president assures that the perpetrators will be brought to book. No book has been seen neither has anyone’s name seen on it.”
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Buhari’s opposition to restructuring15th July 2018
-
Why Buhari’ll not get S’East votes – Amucheazi15th July 2018
-
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
Herdsmen free to graze anywhere in Nigeria – Prof. Umar— 21st July 2018
Sometime ago, Umar Labdo Muhammad, a Professor of Islamic Political Thoughts at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, came under fire for his view that Benue State belongs to the Fulani by conquest. In this interview, he insisted on his earlier position on the contentious issue even as he made another startling disclosure that the Hausa/Fulani…
-
Afenifere, Ohanaeze to Prof Umar: You have imperialist conquest agenda— 21st July 2018
According to the Afenifere spokesman, Umar’s position shows an imperialist agenda and a quest for domination and conquest, which should be resisted. Vincent Kalu Prominent social cultural groups, Afenifere and Ohanaeze, have condemned claims by controversial Kano based Prof. Umar Labdo Muhammad, that the Fulani dynasty owns the Middle Belt area of the country. Umar,…
-
Why Middle Belt should produce next president – ex-minister, Prof Hagher— 21st July 2018
Third Republic Senator and erstwhile Minister , Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher is known for his bluntness on issues concerning the nation. A former diplomat, the politician who is the leader of Middle Belt Forum declared that killings, kidnappings and rise in other criminal activities going on in the country have combined to strengthen feelings that Nigeria…
-
Obasanjo is organising secretary of tired politicians – Oshiomhole— 21st July 2018
“There is no better proof than that old man who is going round as an organising secretary, recruiting people, looking for tired players to continue with his third term agenda which Nigerians have rejected.” Julia Taiwo-Obalonye National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that contrary to the impression that…
-
Crisis rocks Osun APC as party exco, aspirants reject gov primary— 21st July 2018
Few hours to the exercise yesterday, some of the aspirants withdrew from the race. Among them is Moshood Adeoti. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday held its primary election to elect the party’s flag bearer for the September 22 governorship poll amidst sharp division within the leadership of…
-
Entertainment
Day my pants tore up on movie set – Pat Agwu, actress— 21st July 2018
Fast-rising Nollywood actress-cum-video vixen, Pat Agwu, who is well known for always posting raunchy pictures on social media, has revealed her unforgettable embarrassing moment. In a chat with Inside Nollywood, she recalled: “I have had several embarrassing moments. The one I can recall vividly was when I was on a movie set dancing. Unknown to me,…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell— 18th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Sometime in May 2015, six staff of Radio Nigeria had a brush with death on the Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, popularly called Airport Road, Abuja. The car conveying them home, after a stressful production hours, had rammed into another vehicle while the driver was receiving a telephone call. According to the most senior…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Herdsmen’s killings: Hunger, starvation imminent in Taraba— 20th July 2018
Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Hunger and starvation are imminent in Jalingo, Taraba State, and its surrounding communities. With cases of Fulani herdsmen sacking communities and maiming farmers, the only future that holds after the present tragedy is hunger. Experts estimate that tones of stored produce have been destroyed in the wake of the exploits of herdsmen…
Literary Review
Hadiza El-Rufai: Writing is therapeutic— 21st July 2018
“I write because I have something to say; it’s therapeutic and fiction is a safe medium, and this particular story was written, because I had an encounter with an orphanage…” Olamide Babatunde It’s not every day one comes across a governor’s wife writing a book, yet Hadiza Isma El-Rufai does change that, and a lot…
-
Lifeline
How to prevent danger in Onitsha drainage channels— 20th July 2018
He recalled that the state government had been doing its best to de-silt drainages in Onitsha to allow floodwater to flow into the River Niger. Cosmas Omegoh Some residents of Onitsha in Anambra State have been lamenting the recent drowning of four bankers in the area. The deceased were swept into the Obodoukwu drainage channel…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate— 20th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire For fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, President Muhammadu Buhari has exhibited uncommon courage in his fight against corruption. And for this reason, he’s supporting his re-election bid come 2019. READ ALSO: Fuji, Juju musicians, others storm Abeokuta to promote Yoruba traditional music The musician, who recently paid…
Opinion
Vote ‘cashualisation’ and the commodification of tomorrow— 20th July 2018
“Genuine change agents are scared away from politics due to the ‘cashualisation’ of vote which ensures that people have no tomorrow.” Oludayo Tade The July 14 gubernatorial election conducted in Ekiti state which produced Dr Kayode Fayemi as the Governor-elect has affirmed the precarious state of affairs in Nigeria. The behavioural manifestations of political actors…
Columnists
-
The Lagos highway to hell— 20th July 2018
“Those who know the Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos will testify that the road is now a highway to hell. From Oshodi to Mile 2 Oke (Up), there is a road, but it leads to nowhere.” Onuoha Ukeh When the popular rock and roll group, AC/DC, released one of its greatest tracks, Highway to Hell, the…
-
Ekiti: Media houses in jeopardy— 20th July 2018
“Unfortunately, the Ekiti broadcasting station’s criminal rascality has thrown other stations in the country into jeopardy as, henceforth, such stations are, in the future, liable to be shut down for even the slightest indiscretion.” Duro Onabule By its reputation, the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State might go down in history as about the most…
-
A knack for details can make you succeed— 20th July 2018
“You dilly-dally endlessly. If you do that, you are likely to forget many important details that could make a difference to whatever you are doing.” Ladi Ayodeji If you are young person reading this piece, I implore you to develop a knack for details. It will serve you well in life. I first heard the…
-
Almajiri as consequence of Boko Haram— 20th July 2018
“The almajiri menace is a consequence of a preponderance of a deep-seated Boko Haram ideology as typified in a culture of hostile animosity towards whatever is generally considered Western Judeo-Christian heritage in the Muslim North.” Majeed Dahiru The exclusive interview granted the Voice of America (VOA) by a woman simply identified as Falmata, may perhaps…
-
In search of another Mandela in Africa: A mirage or possibility? (2)— 19th July 2018
This week, I have decided to write a follow-up to last week’s article on Nelson Mandela. Yesterday, July 18, marked the centenary anniversary of Mandela; if he were alive today, he would have been 100 years old. It was a bitter-sweet moment for me as I celebrated an ideal that once was even as I…
-
Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC certificate saga— 19th July 2018
“Minister Kemi certainly prefers the aberration that is Nigeria to the order and propriety that is Britain. That is why I insist that she has learnt nothing and imbibed nothing from Britain.” Amanze Obi The story out there has been that Nigeria’s finance minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, forged her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge…
-
‘Military junta’ incorrect— 18th July 2018
Vanguard comment of June 4 offered readers the following misprints: “Coming 25 years after the military junta (sic) led by General Ibrahim Babangida torpedoed the sovereign will of the Nigerian electorate….” A ‘junta’ is ‘a military government that has gained power by using force’, according to Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, New Edition for Advanced…
-
The hidden wisdom of God— 18th July 2018
“Some of the hidden wisdom of God is buried in the hidden but spiritually fertilized soil of nature culminating in the spiritual dimension of human physiology.” Prof. Nathan Uzorma Protus “My only son was involved in a high jump in their school inter-house sports and had an accident in the process. He broke his ankle…
-
Reactions to my polygamy series (3)— 18th July 2018
If the Lord is against multiple-marriage, would He not have included men who have two or more wives and a woman married to a polygamist among those to be punished? Sina Adedipe Having last week treated the issue of God’s statement in Genesis 2:24 raised by Steve (080-6532-7244), I now shift attention to his anonymous anti-polygamy…
-
The lies in our national life— 18th July 2018
“A liar is a person who tells lies, who has previously told lies, or who tends by nature to tell a lie repeatedly — even when not necessary.” Charles Dickson A long time ago, at a small family reunion, I watched as a father narrated a movie to the kids. Unknown to him, the kids…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Fulani touts wish is not hidden which is well visible in existence in the north via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in which they claimed a war victory over northern natives in 1804- which never happen on which they established fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani bondage which has come to an end in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep fulani in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last fulani on your God given native land. Slaughter every emir on your God given native land, burn down their palaces etc. Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. God’s Sword on the enemy has begun. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives of this generation to crush. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!