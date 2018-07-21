Afenifere, Ohanaeze to Prof Umar: You have imperialist conquest agenda

Umar, a Professor of Islamic Studies and Political Thoughts at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, had in an interview in today’s edition of Saturday Sun, stressed that the Fulani herdsmen have the right to graze in any part of the country unhindered. He also said that the Middle Belt region belongs to the Fulani as it was earlier conquered by the Sokoto caliphate.

According to the Afenifere spokesman, Umar’s position shows an imperialist agenda and a quest for domination and conquest, which should be resisted.

Reacting to his claims, the spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said, it is unreasonable for such a knowledgeable person to take that position. He expressed surprise that in the 21st century, somebody was still talking about cattle route and grazing, when he should be talking about creating modern ranches with amenities.

He said: “In this age and time, 2018, it is very unfortunate for somebody to be talking of cattle routes, grazing routes that should still be enforced. The same professor has sent his children to Ivy universities in America and Europe, and he is encouraging the children of other people to be dragging cows from Maiduguri to Akure and other places. Why can’t he bring his own children to join the herdsmen.

"Modernity demands that these people build ranches and put in place facilities and be confined there, instead of moving cattle from one location to the other, and causing troubles. If he holds such views in this age and he calls himself a professor, it is unfortunate." According to the Afenifere spokesman, Umar's position shows an imperialist agenda and a quest for domination and conquest, which should be resisted.

In the same vein, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Uche Achi-Okpaga, noted that the position of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation on cattle grazing has been unwavering, as it has declared that, there is no part of Igbo land that should be ceded in the guise of establishing a cattle ranch.

“Where on earth does it happen that you coerce people’s heritage and give to an advertised adversaries?” Achi-Okpaga asked. According to him, “Ndigbo is passing through herculean crucibles under this regime and if this is another ploy to push us to the wall by unleashing the herdsmen on us, then we shall have no other option than to declare, to your tents oh Igbo”.

He said: “The South East Governors had obeyed our resolution by reaffirming it in their last meeting. Revisiting the concluded matter is tantamount to declaring war and civil unrest in the relatively peaceful Igbo land.