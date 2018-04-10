The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Winnie Mandela (1936—2018)
10th April 2018 - What’s wrong with the looters’ list?
10th April 2018 -  Corruption: A tale of two lists
10th April 2018 - Youth empowerment scheme in Enugu
10th April 2018 - National Assembly and nation building
10th April 2018 - How to end herdsmen/farmers’ crises -Prof. Sharubutu
10th April 2018 - Ekweremadu’s many battles
10th April 2018 - 27 schoolchildren killed in Indian bus plunge
10th April 2018 - Illinois Democrat becomes first sitting US female senator to give birth in office
10th April 2018 - Jailed Brazil ex-president’s supporters camp outside cell
Home / Politics / Afenifere, Ezekwesili, ACF, others differ
Ezekwesili,

Afenifere, Ezekwesili, ACF, others differ

— 10th April 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Chinelo Obogo; Chukwudi Nweje

There were different reactions from prominent Nigerians, yesterday, after President Muhammadu Buhari declared his intention to re-contest in the 2019 presidential election.

Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political organisation, which has been in the forefront for restructuring of the country, said unless Buhari addressed the restructuring question before the election, he will not be trusted to address it when he secures a second term.

Afenifere spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, said: “Do we want to be counting dead bodies everyday, do we want to live in a country where everyone is now a beggar except a few who are in government and who have access to public funds? Restructuring is about making Nigeria productive, to make the country to secure.

“So, if we want to have a Buhari for another four years, then we do not need a psychiatrist to know that something is wrong with us. If this government wants support from the vast majority of Nigerians, it should address the issue of restructuring before the elections, if it does not, it cannot be trusted to do it after the elections.”

To former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili,  “reading the breaking news that our president will be seeking re-election in 2019 and I remember the story of the ‘Ejionu’ masquerade.

“There was a masquerade which, in a burst of hubris, left its own village ad strayed into a neigbouring town. The neigbours gave it the beating of a lifetime, it barely survived. Asked some months later if it would go again, it replied: ‘I have not recovered from my first journey.’

“Our president has not yet recovered from his first journey and here is, unlike the very wise Ejionu, seeking to embark on a second one. The very nice thing about this breaking news is that, at least, citizens now officially know that it is to president Buhari that we shall personally hand the All Progressives Congress’s own portion of the red card to.”

National chairman of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Chekwas Okorie, told Daily Sun that the president’s first tenure has been a nightmare and predicted that his candidature would be a liability to the APC.

“We want to sympathise with the APC because they now have to grapple with the liability of having to present President Buhari to voters.

“In his first tenure, he became a nightmare to Nigerians and a monumental disaster. His failed promises, nepotism, sectionalism, lack of security of lives and properties, all these would haunt him in the campaigns leading to the next elections. It would be a tragedy for Nigerians to even contemplate another four years of this type of nightmare.

“APC has been in this quagmire for quite a while because they do not seem to have an alternative option and now that the battle line is drawn, it is left for Nigerians to choose between life and darkness.”

In its reaction to Buhari’s second term declaration, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said he took the right and constitutional decision.

This was contained in a statement issued by the ACF National Publicity Secretary, Muhammadu Biu.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has only exercised his right as provided in our constitution by declaring his interest to contest the 2019 presidential election. It is also the right of his party, APC, to nominate him, in accordance with the party’s rules and regulations.

But former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),  Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo,  described Buhari’s decision  as unfortunate.

Nwodo,  who is also a former governor of Enugu State,  said the verdict of Nigerians is that president Buhari has not done well,  in the last three years that he has presided over the affairs of the country.

Besides,  the former governor noted that Buhari bid’s for a second term has foreclosed the possibility of a level playing field in next year’s general election.

“I don’t know what else he can offer in another four years,  other than possible disintegration of this country…”

Also, former president of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, queued behind Buhari’s 2019 bid, but, with a caveat.

“The promises made to the labour union have been kept. Independence of the Judiciary and the Legislature is fully and firmly respected. He must tell us how human rights are respected, how court orders are obeyed? The president has to tell us how investors are trooping in and where they are now. He must tell us how factories are reopening. Freedom of speech?  Hate speech ? IPOB ?”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

herdsmen

How to end herdsmen/farmers’ crises -Prof. Sharubutu

— 10th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Professor Hamidu Sharubutu, is the president, Veterinary Council of Nigeria. He is equally the Provost, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom, Plateau State. He was the chairman of the committee set up by Plateau State Government to proffer lasting solution to the lingering clashes between farmers and herdsmen. He…

  • Ekweremadu’s many battles

    — 10th April 2018

    Ismail Omipidan The general belief among most Africans that “a man’s life is preordained and ruled by God,” has continued to play out in the political trajectory of the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu. From 1997 when he was elected pioneer chairman of Aninri council to 2015, when against all odds he…

  • Ambode

    Lagos: Ambode laments security challenges

    — 10th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has linked continuous influx of foreigners and people from other parts of the country to security challenges in the state. To fight the challenges, he canvassed a concept of collective vigilance, whereby all stakeholders in security management have properly defined roles, just as he called for consideration of private…

  • Fayose

    Buhari’s second term’ll finish Nigeria –Fayose

    — 10th April 2018

    • Ekiti monarchs talk tough on guber poll Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti; Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described yesterday’s declaration of re-election bid by President Muhammadu Buhari as an ambition dead on arrival. Fayose warned that if Buhari is re-elected, he would kill the country. He said Nigeria does not need…

  • PSP

    PSP operators refute Lagos’ settlement claim

    — 10th April 2018

    Zika Bobby Members of the Incorporated Trustees of Waste Managers Association of Nigeria (WMAN) also known as Private Sector Participation (PSP) Waste Operators, have dismissed claims of a purported settlement agreement with the Lagos State Government. In a statement issued last Thursday and signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Ola Egbeyemi, the PSP waste operators said…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share