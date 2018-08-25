Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti: Eight years of setting the pace

In eight years, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) rose from a newly licensed private university to an acclaimed Citadel of Learning which the National Universities Commission, NUC, the Regulatory Authority for University Education in Nigeria, has acknowledged as “a model, benchmark and a reference point” as well as the “pride of university system in Nigeria”, and endorsed by the Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria Universities, AVCNU, as “the most successful private university in Nigeria” and has therefore become a reference for quality university education in Nigeria and the West Africa region.

In a country where universities are besieged by the unending socio-economic malaise that stunts their progression in continental and global rankings, ABUAD stands out as an exception by taking giant, unprecedented strides that shore up faith and restore confidence in the country’s tertiary education. Today, it is being acclaimed as the institution that is widening “Nigeria’s recognition and contributions to scholarship across the globe”.

Successfully circumventing the encumbrances that weaken the Nigerian university system such as cyclical strikes by university unions, outdated curriculum, the dearth of funds and its attendant infrastructural decay, moral decadence, sporadic cultism, ABUAD bolstered the swelling ranks of private institutions.

However, the university, located in Ado-Ekiti, South-West, Nigeria, differs from the rest in the private university spectrum. Whereas a private university education means pricey tuition and elitist tag, ABUAD by its not-for-profit philosophy is affordable to Nigerians of all statuses.

Standing on the tripod of quality, affordability and stability, it has emerged as the dynamo leading the long-overdue reforms of the Nigerian university education.

____________________________________

FOUNDED ON A VISION