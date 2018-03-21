The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - Afe Babalola hospital begin 4-day surgery
21st March 2018 - Group calls for youths, leaders’ re-orientation 
21st March 2018 - Wike woos leading European investors
21st March 2018 - Pregnant woman, husband, wives die in Ondo building collapse
21st March 2018 - 2019: Saraki talks tough on election sequence
21st March 2018 - Polls re-ordering: Court restrains NASS till March 26
21st March 2018 - My meeting with Buhari private –Sambo
21st March 2018 - Kalu’s trial: I never said witness fled –EFCC
21st March 2018 - 2019: NULGE endorses Ugwuanyi, harps on LG autonomy
21st March 2018 - 2019: Ikpeazu reconciles Umuahia South political leaders
Home / National / Afe Babalola hospital begin 4-day surgery

Afe Babalola hospital begin 4-day surgery

— 21st March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State will, today, commence medical operation at its ultra-modern 400-bed ABUAD Multi System Hospital located on Poly Road.

The hospital, managed by the Afe Babalola University and Aster DM Healthcare of Dubai, is offering a four-day procedure at discounted rates and free consultation.

In order to stem the tide of overseas treatment for special and complex cases, founder of the university, Aare Afe Babalola, said he “deliberately put in place a special arrangement to bring our overseas partners to join our own consultants to treat such cases at a considerably reduced costs.”

The multi-billion naira hospital was commissioned on October 20, 2017, as part of the activities which marked the fifth convocation ceremony of the nine-year-old university,  with attendees from Europe, America and Asia as well as Nigerians. 

The university’ s Head of Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintila, in a statement yesterday, said: “In order to add international flavour to the country’s healthcare delivery, teaching, training and research, the hospital, has entered into partnership with some reputable players in the global heath industry such as the world renowned Abbot Laboratories, Aster Hospital, Dubai, Project C.U.R.E., USA, Narula, India, JNC International, Trigenesis, India, Protech Gas, Adler of England, College of Pharmacy, Howard University, USA and Bridge of Life (BOL), USA, as well as Care4You Association of Denmark…”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Afe Babalola hospital begin 4-day surgery

— 21st March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State will, today, commence medical operation at its ultra-modern 400-bed ABUAD Multi System Hospital located on Poly Road. The hospital, managed by the Afe Babalola University and Aster DM Healthcare of Dubai, is offering a four-day procedure at discounted rates and free consultation. In order to…

  • Group calls for youths, leaders’ re-orientation 

    — 21st March 2018

    Zika Bobby A youth advocacy group, All Campus Show (ACS), has called for re-orientation among Nigerian youths and the political class for the realisation of the much-desired national development.  The group made the call during ‘Nigeria Must Change’ rally at the Three-man Statue Garden, Alausa, Lagos. President of the group, Busuyi Ojo, said youths must…

  • Wike woos leading European investors

    — 21st March 2018

    • Assembly confirms 4 commissioner-nominees,  LG boss Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on leading European investors to invest in Rivers.    He said his administration has implemented sound economic policies and programmes which will make the state the investment destination of Nigeria.  Speaking during a special investment programme, organised…

  • Pregnant woman, husband, wives die in Ondo building collapse

    — 21st March 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure About six persons died  yesterday evening in Igbabo, Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State as a church building, under construction, collapsed on them. The church, which is a branch of the Cherubim and Seraphim, was said to have been under construction since the year began. The victims were said to…

  • 2019: Saraki talks tough on election sequence

    — 21st March 2018

    • Warns against court orders Fred Itua, Abuja  Apparently embittered by last week’s order of a Federal High Court in Abuja, restraining the Senate from overriding President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on Electoral Amendment Bill 2018, the   Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has warned critics to stop misinterpreting amendment of the Electoral Act . Saraki said…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share