Afe Babalola hospital begin 4-day surgery

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State will, today, commence medical operation at its ultra-modern 400-bed ABUAD Multi System Hospital located on Poly Road.

The hospital, managed by the Afe Babalola University and Aster DM Healthcare of Dubai, is offering a four-day procedure at discounted rates and free consultation.

In order to stem the tide of overseas treatment for special and complex cases, founder of the university, Aare Afe Babalola, said he “deliberately put in place a special arrangement to bring our overseas partners to join our own consultants to treat such cases at a considerably reduced costs.”

The multi-billion naira hospital was commissioned on October 20, 2017, as part of the activities which marked the fifth convocation ceremony of the nine-year-old university, with attendees from Europe, America and Asia as well as Nigerians.

The university’ s Head of Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintila, in a statement yesterday, said: “In order to add international flavour to the country’s healthcare delivery, teaching, training and research, the hospital, has entered into partnership with some reputable players in the global heath industry such as the world renowned Abbot Laboratories, Aster Hospital, Dubai, Project C.U.R.E., USA, Narula, India, JNC International, Trigenesis, India, Protech Gas, Adler of England, College of Pharmacy, Howard University, USA and Bridge of Life (BOL), USA, as well as Care4You Association of Denmark…”