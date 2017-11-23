AfDB to invest $12b in power sector in Africa in 4 years – Adesina

President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, says the bank would invest 12 billion dollars

in the power sector in Africa in four years with the goal of

leveraging on the aviation sector.

He said this while speaking, in Abuja.

Adesina said the aviation sector was very important to the continent

but that it could not operate in the dark.

He said the sector was very important to Africa because it accounted

for about 73 billion dollars in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and

created about 7 million jobs across the continent.

”Without electricity, you really cannot operate any effective and

efficient airline industry and so this is one of the top priorities of

the bank.

“We are investing in the power sector 12 billion dollars in the next

four years with the goal of leveraging between 45 to 50 million

dollars in this sector because I firmly believe that Africa cannot

develop in the dark.

“So we must fast track that and when we have electricity, everything

functions, even for the aviation industry and the tourism industry is

actually quite linked to the avaiation industry as well.”

He said the bank had invested over 20 billion dollars on

infrastructure in Africa in the last 10 years, specifically one

billion dollars in the aviation sector.

Adesina said the bank’s investment in the sector covered building new

airports in Ghana, Senegal, Casablanca and building of new

infrastructure in Morocco.

As for Nigeria, he said the government was developing a new aviation

sector investment plan, adding that the government was interested in a

number of areas.

“First is we are looking at how to support more investment in airport

infrastructure; they are also looking at how to create aircraft

maintenance, repair and also overhaul facility.

“But one of the biggest problems in Africa is we do not have any

aircraft leasing facilities and that is one of the things that the

government is looking at.

“We are looking at upgrading some of the navigational infrastructure.

“So as a bank, we are very strong supporters of the government.

“Once the government comes up with its plan and what that really

means in terms of the need, then we can play the role that they are

asking us to play but we do not make decisions for the government.”

AfDB is a multilateral development finance institution aimed at

fighting poverty and improving the living conditions on the African

continent.

It does this by promoting the investment of public and private capital

in projects and programmes that are likely to contribute to the economic

and social development of the region. (NAN)