AfDB to deploy $1.1bn to agric to tackle food drought

— 26th June 2017

The African Development Bank (AfDB), has concluded plans to deploy $1.1 billion with approval of its board to address drought-related crisis and ensure that drought does not lead to famine.

In a statement recently, the AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina, raised concern about up 20 million people facing food insecurity and malnutrition across drought-affected areas.

He stated that, “the bank has committed $24 billion towards agriculture in the next 10 years, with a sharp focus on food self-sufficiency and agricultural industrialisation. The recent drought and famine facing some countries, including Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda deserve swift action, as 20 million face food insecurity and severe malnutrition.”

Ahead of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, the bank has announced it would work with partners to accelerate the implementation of the Drought Resilience Sustainable Livelihood Support Programme (DRSLP) in the Horn of Africa.

The programme, launched in 2013, aims at addressing the underlying causes of vulnerability in drought-prone areas, with particular emphasis on pastoralists and agro-pastoralists to promote disaster risk reduction, ecosystem rehabilitation and sustainable livelihood base transformational and developmental practices.

