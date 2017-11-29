The Sun News
Home / Business / Cover / National / AfDB gives Nigeria $250m to fix North East

AfDB gives Nigeria $250m to fix North East

— 29th November 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire


President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina has said that the continental bank has released $250 million for the construction and rehabilitation of the Northeast of Nigeria, destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The president said that the AfDB has constructed a big building behind the Yar’Adua Centre started in 2016 and completed.

He said it is the first of such building by AfDB outside its Abidjan headquarters which he will want President Muhammadu Buhari to commission.

Adesina said in addressing Buhari, “I want to thank you immensely. I want to thank God for your health because I must say that for all of us that has been a big concern. But seeing you fit as a fiddle and seeing you back in action, we thank God for that and may God continue to give you great strength.

“Mr. President as you must have noticed, there is a very strong correlation between your health and the economy and when you came back the economy picked up after that. So we wish you great health so that the the economy can continue to pick.

I also want to congratulate you for the economic growth and recovery plan that you have put in place and the incredible plan that you have put in place to bring the economy out of recession and also in terms of the fact that Nigeria has moved up in the World Bank ease of doing business index. Is to your leadership, vision and commitment that we want to from the African Development Bank commend you Mr. President and to assure you of our strong support behind you and your government for the efforts to try and move Nigeria forward. We are solidly behind you, you can count on that.

“I also want to thank you for your leadership on the Boko Haram issue because to draw investments into Nigeria, you absolutely have to have security. I think that securing our borders is very very important thanks to your leadership for that. I also thank you for all the efforts you have made in the Lake Chad Basin Area.

“I was with you in Paris where you led the efforts in reviving the Lake Chad Basin. As you know Mr. President, the bank is very strongly behind that. We put in $250 million to support the northeast of Nigeria rebuilding. I know you were criticize for rebuilding but I don’t see anything wrong, if things get destroyed they have to be rebuilt and the African Development Bank has contributed $250 million towards that.”

 

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 29th November 2017 at 8:02 pm
    Only Liberated North East Republic will fix north east- social, economic, political etc. Any who is using the words call Boko Haram, terrorism, insurgence etc. as regards north east of today and natives, is ignorant and naive. North East must be Liberated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. The only enemy in this territory of the natives are fulani criminals hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc., and must vacate this territory now- dead or alive in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Fulani criminals who are not natives in this territory, do not have native land in this territory, by so doing, do not have stake in this territory. Fulani criminals who are behind the conflicts, mess, atrocities etc. in this territory of the natives- it is over, their days in this territory of the natives are over- either they vacate now or be annihilated with their collaborators in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. God Is With Us!!!

