AFCON 2019 qualifiers: Uzoho doubtful against Seychelles

Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Francis Odinaka Uzoho is in a race to be fit for Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Seychelles next month owing to an injury, Owngoalnigeria.com understands.

Uzoho is yet to taste a minute of pre-season action for Deportivo La Coruna due to an ankle injury which could see him spend a further two weeks on the sidelines before returning to training.

Nigeria will take on Seychelles on September 8 with the 19 year old likely to miss the game as he will be returning back to full fitness when the game will be played at the home ground of Seychelles.

His absence will no doubt trouble head coach of the senior national team of Nigeria Gernot Rohr who is hoping to see his team bounce back to winning ways in the qualifiers after losing their first game 0-2 at home to South Africa.

The injury to Uzoho has also denied him the chance of leaving Deportivo La Coruna, where he has been told he will be the third choice goalkeeper of the first team but first choice for the B team in the third division