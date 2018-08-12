– The Sun News
Latest
12th August 2018 - AFCON 2019 qualifiers: Uzoho doubtful against Seychelles
12th August 2018 - BREAKING: Soldiers shooting at Maiduguri airport
12th August 2018 - Go get your PVCs, Atiku Support Group tells eligible voters
12th August 2018 - APC wins Bauchi South bye election with landslide
12th August 2018 - Buhari salutes Oyegun at 79
12th August 2018 - Health precautions for children during holidays
12th August 2018 - Motivational, prosperity preaching in churches not helping new converts – Pastor Bola Akin-John
12th August 2018 - Political solution not anti- grazing laws will end killer herdsmen attacks – Northern scholars, Miyetti Allah
12th August 2018 - Ex convict, one other nabbed for stealing truck in Ogun
12th August 2018 - Presidential Executive Order 5 will boost job creation, says Onu
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / AFCON 2019 qualifiers: Uzoho doubtful against Seychelles
Uzoho

AFCON 2019 qualifiers: Uzoho doubtful against Seychelles

— 12th August 2018

Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Francis Odinaka Uzoho is in a race to be fit for Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Seychelles next month owing to an injury, Owngoalnigeria.com understands.

Uzoho is yet to taste a minute of pre-season action for Deportivo La Coruna due to an ankle injury which could see him spend a further two weeks on the sidelines before returning to training.

Nigeria will take on Seychelles on September 8 with the 19 year old likely to miss the game as he will be returning back to full fitness when the game will be played at the home ground of Seychelles.

READ ALSO Halep turns back Barty to reach Montreal final

His absence will no doubt trouble head coach of the senior national team of Nigeria Gernot Rohr who is hoping to see his team bounce back to winning ways in the qualifiers after losing their first game 0-2 at home to South Africa.

The injury to Uzoho has also denied him the chance of leaving Deportivo La Coruna, where he has been told he will be the third choice goalkeeper of the first team but first choice for the B team in the third division

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SOLDIERS SHOOTING - MAIDUGURI AIRPORT

BREAKING: Soldiers shooting at Maiduguri airport

— 12th August 2018

The soldiers also barricaded the airport gate for since 6:15 p.m., firing shots sporadically into the air, forcing many residents around the area to flee Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Soldiers of the Special Force deployed to Borno State for the counterinsurgency operation have been shooting at the Maiduguri airport. The soldiers also barricaded the airport gate…

  • ATIKU

    Go get your PVCs, Atiku Support Group tells eligible voters

    — 12th August 2018

    BillyGraham Abel Yola Young people of voting age in Adamawa State have been urged to register and get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and to use their voting power to demand for a better future in the forthcoming general elections. This was the message delivered to hundreds of youths by the National Convener of the…

  • APC

    APC wins Bauchi South bye election with landslide

    — 12th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member representing Toro federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Lawal Yahaya Gumau, as the winner of the Bauchi South Senatorial District bye-election held, on Saturday. Announcing the results, on Sunday, INEC’s Returning Officer for…

  • OYEGUN

    Buhari salutes Oyegun at 79

    — 12th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on his 79th birthday. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said President Buhari recalled that throughout Oyegun’s distinguished career as a civil servant, first…

  • SCHOLARS

    Political solution not anti- grazing laws will end killer herdsmen attacks – Northern scholars, Miyetti Allah

    — 12th August 2018

    This was the outcome of the deliberations of law scholars at the conference organized by the Faculty of Law, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria… Abdullahi Hassn, Zaria Law scholars have asserted that the raging fire caused by killer herdsmen, who have been attacking people in farming communities, could only end through political action and not the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share