South Africa frontman, Lebogang Mothiba reckons that they might benefit from the absence of Changchun Yatai star Odion Ighalo in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Soccer City.

Ighalo, who is the leading scorer in the AFCONQ with 6 goals, had to withdraw from the Super Eagles squad after suffering a hamstring injury, which will keep him on the sidelines for up to five weeks.

Mothiba has hailed the quality of the Super Eagles attackers, saying that South Africa must prepare adequately, Ighalo or not.

Assuming Rohr sticks to his formation, then Watford’s Isaac Success and Wolfsburg loanee Victor Osimhen are the number one and two options respectively for the German coach against South Africa.

”It’s very important for us because we know their best striker is injured, but that is no reason for us to feel as if everything is fine and we can relax,” Lebogang Mothiba was quoted as saying by kickoff.com

”Because they have other strikers, and you know Nigeria have good strikers with strong physiques and pace, so we just have to prepare thoroughly and do well in our preparations therefore.”