– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Atletico captain bites Vinicius Jnr in derby 
3rd September 2018 - So much for national interest
3rd September 2018 - Afcon 2019 Qualifier: Eagles’ camp open in Seychelles 
3rd September 2018 - In search of political mentors (7): Here comes the non-politician
3rd September 2018 - Primary hurdles in party primaries
3rd September 2018 - Kalu: The man and his politics
3rd September 2018 - Mainstreaming health in 2019 political discourse
3rd September 2018 - The politics of Saraki’s defection
3rd September 2018 - Lessons from Nnewi political summit
3rd September 2018 - Re-engineering varsity education
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Afcon 2019 Qualifier: Eagles’ camp open in Seychelles 
CAMP

Afcon 2019 Qualifier: Eagles’ camp open in Seychelles 

— 3rd September 2018

Turkey –based forward Henry Onyekuru will be the first player to arrive at the Super Eagles’ Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa, Victoria on Monday morning as Nigeria opens camp for Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Pirates of Seychelles.

The Galatasaray SK marksman is scheduled to land in Victoria on the island of Mahe at 11am on Monday, to be followed two-and-half hours later by Nigeria –based goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who will arrive with the Nigeria –based members of the technical crew and backroom staff.

READ ALSO Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East

All the other players on Coach Gernot Rohr’s 24 –man roster will arrive at the team hotel on Tuesday, with one group to come in before breakfast and another group expected at lunchtime.

Rohr has included three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and seven forwards in his list for the crucial match, with four other players on standby.

The Super Eagles and the Pirates clash at the 10,000 –capacity Stade Linite in a Group E, Matchday 2 encounter on Saturday, starting from 4.30pm Seychelles time (1.30pm Nigeria time), with both teams in need of the three points after losing their respective openers to the campaign 15 months ago.

Libya top Group E following a 5-1 whiplash of Seychelles (who have installed a new coach in Gavin Jeanne), with South Africa second after beating the Super Eagles 2-0 in Uyo.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLITICS

Kalu: The man and his politics

— 3rd September 2018

The former governor of Abia State saw the big picture and knew that the Igbo would only fare better by being at the mainstream of Nigerian politics and governance. Modestus Umenzekwe Master strategist Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu is one of most generous Igbo man living. He is man who makes and keeps friendship, in all…

  • NOMINATION

    Turmoil in APC over primaries, nomination fee

    — 3rd September 2018

    The warning was a reaction to an invitation informing APC aspirants for the 2019 elections of a meeting to kick against the cost of nomination forms… • Party exco reads riot act to complainants Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Chukwudi Nweje Controversies over the mode of primary elections to be adopted by the All Progressives Congress…

  • 2019: Again - Buhari promises free, FAIR ELECTIONS

    2019: Again, Buhari promises free, fair elections

    — 3rd September 2018

    “I’ve no fear about free and fair elections because that is what brought me to my present position. I know what I went through…” Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said as a beneficiary of free and fair elections, he is not afraid of a credible process in 2019. READ ALSO: 2019: Abia youths…

  • OKOROCHA

    Why I chose my son-in-law as successor – Okorocha

    — 3rd September 2018

    Okorocha maintained that the free education programme in the state, which some of his opponents had tried to discredit, has yielded remarkable results. • Imo gov can’t sponsor me – Nneji Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has revealed why he is throwing his weight behind his Chief of Staff,…

  • South East govs decry poor state of Enugu AIRPORT

    South East govs decry poor state of Enugu airport

    — 3rd September 2018

    David Umahi, while addressing newsmen on the outcome of their meeting, requested steps be taken for the reactivation of the cargo section of Enugu airport. • Praise Ugwuanyi on infrastructure devt Magnus Eze and Raphael Ede, Enugu The deplorable state of facilities at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, dominated deliberations at the South East Governors’…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share