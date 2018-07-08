AFCON 2019: Omeruo confident Eagles’ll qualify— 8th July 2018
Chelsea defender, Kenneth Omeruo, is looking forward to Nigeria’s 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles in Victoria, and expresses his firm optimism that the Super Eagles will fly the country’s flag in Cameroon next year.
Omeruo remains confident that the experience gained and lessons learnt from their group stage campaign at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will help in Nigeria’s quest of qualifying for the tournament.
Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and currently places third in the Group E of the Cameroon 2019 qualifiers behind leaders Libya and South Africa.
Seychelles are rock bottom in the group. “We have to build on the lessons learnt in
Russia and the immediate effect of that will be rallying back from that loss to South Africa in Uyo in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers,” “We will play Seychelles away in September, and with our quality, we should be confident of winning.” Gernot Rohr’s men will face Libya on October 10 at home, with the reverse fixture holding five days later in Tripoli.
The reverse fixture against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa is scheduled for November 16 2018.
The Super Eagles will round off their AFCON 2019 qualifying campaign with a home fixture against Seychelles on the 22nd of March 2019.
Omeruo also reveals that he will be rejoining Chelsea for preseason but keeps mum about the details of his future at the club.
