AFCON 2017: Uganda breaks 38-year old jinx, qualifies for Gabon

Uganda has qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1978 after beating Comoros on Sunday.

Their 1-0 victory secured their place at next year’s finals in Gabon as one of the two best group runners-up.

Uganda also earned 13 points, thanks to a 35th-minute winner by Farouk Miya in Kampala, but they finished in second place because of a inferior head-to-head record against Burkina Faso.

However, it was enough to send the Cranes to the finals for the first time for 38 years. Their last appearance ended in a runners-up spot when they lost to Ghana in the final.

Group D rivals, Burkina Faso also qualified with a late winner over Botswana to ensure they finished top of the table.

Banou Diawara struck deep into injury time for the Burkinabe, who had Steeve Yago sent off moments before.

It gave them a 2-1 win and 13 points from their six group games.

Burkina Faso, who lost to Nigeria in the 2013 final, left it late to guarantee their qualification after Prejuce Nakoulma’s 18th-minute opener was cancelled by a Botswana equaliser from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, Zambia brought an end to what was ultimately an unsuccessful 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 1-1 stalemate against Kenya at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday. With both teams having already suffered elimination from next years showpiece before kick-off in Ndola, the game lacked real urgency throughout – to be expected in a clash that carried no added pressure of expectation.