As Ighalo, Ideye, Igiebor score

New Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr yesterday left out the trio of Chelea of England star John Mikel Obi, Leicester City’s Ahmed Musa and Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho in his first official game, a friendly against Akwa United.

The game which ended 3-0 in favour of the Super Eagles against the premier league club in a test game before Saturday’s AFCON qualifier against Tanzania also in Uyo was watched by an appreciable crowd.

The Eagles had in action Victor Osimhen, goalkeeper Ikechuwu Ezenwa and Shehu Abdullahi.

The Eagles under new coach Gernot Rohr won thanks to first half goals by Brown Ideye and Nosa Igiebor with Watford striker odion Ighalo wrapping up the win after the interval. Franco-German Rohr insisted on the game to ascertain the match fitness of his call-ups for the AFCON dead rubber which will serve as a dress rehearsal for a 2018 World Cup qualifier on October 3 in Zambia.

Nigeria will then welcome Algeria in another Russia 2018 showdown in November. Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme will be the last Super Eagles player to hit the training camp in Uyo today. According to Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye, Ikeme is due in Uyo by Thursday ahead of this weekend’s AFCON qualifier against Tanzania.