The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
4th September 2016 - Bunmi Williams: Why I make toys
4th September 2016 - How I handle men’s advances
4th September 2016 - AFCON 2017: Iheanacho rescues Eagles from Tanzania
4th September 2016 - Kanu hits hattrick in Legends game
4th September 2016 - Rio 2016: Lack of budgetary allocations hindered Nigeria’s Olympics performance –Are
4th September 2016 - Why dialogue with Niger Delta militants must not fail
4th September 2016 - Before Edo is set on fire…
4th September 2016 - Need for continuity in Edo State
4th September 2016 - The FG/Niger Delta militants dialogue
4th September 2016 - What the South-east needs is economic, not political Biafra –Aguleri
Home / Sports / AFCON 2017: Iheanacho rescues Eagles from Tanzania
ihenacho-scores-for-eagles

AFCON 2017: Iheanacho rescues Eagles from Tanzania

— 4th September 2016

BY JOE APU

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho gave teeming Nigerian football fans a respite in the 77th minute of play to rescue the Super Eagles from a near draw against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania giving the Super Eagles of Nigeria 1-0 win in Saturday’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium.
Though, the match had no significance for both countries given the fact that Egypt have already won the sole ticket of the group for the bi-annual tournament, Nigeria dominated for the entire part of the match but couldn’t convert some of the glaring goal scoring chances that came their way as Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo, Ahned Musa and Iheanacho  failed to opportunities that came their way.
However, in the 77th minute, Iheanacho gave the fans something to cheer about with a spectacular shot that went straight into the back of the Tanzania’s net for Nigeria’s only goal of the game.
The victory was Super Eagles coach, Genort Rohr’s first since been appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation in August. It will be something of delight to him ahead of October World Cup clash against Zambia in Lusaka.
Ghana ended their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a disappointing note after playing to a 1-1 against Rwanda in their final Group H match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.
Muhadjiri Hakizimana scored nine minutes from time to hand Rwanda a draw away from home after Samuel Tetteh opened the scoring for Ghana
Ghana were made to pay for their missed opportunities in the 83rd minute when Muhadjiri Hakizimana levelled matters for Rwanda as the match ended 1-1.
Despite the draw Ghana still finish top of Group H with 14 points from their six matches, followed by Rwanda on six points but they could be overtaken by Mauritius who have six points as well and are in action against Mozambique later on Saturday night.
In another AFCON qualifier, Ethiopia kept their faint qualifying hopes for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations alive  beating Seychelles 2-1 at home.
The win in both sides’ final Group J qualifier takes Ethiopia to 11 points, leaving them with an outside chance of qualifying as a best runner-up.
Algeria, who finish their campaign against Lesotho on Sunday, had already qualified from the group, with 13 points, while Seychelles could only muster four, a point more than Lesotho.
Elsewhere, Cameroon, who had also qualified before their final game, finished Group M unbeaten as they defeated The Gambia 2-0 in Limbe.
Striker Karl Toko Ekambi was the stand-out performer, winning a penalty which Benjamin Moukandjo converted before scoring his maiden international goal after 53 minutes and then hitting the post with a late free-kick.
The win left Cameroon with 14 points, comfortably ahead of Mauritania (8), South Africa (7) and The Gambia, who finished with two points after failing to win a game.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. peters 4th September 2016 at 5:36 am
    Reply

    Good play for Nigeria but unfortunate of not going any were on 217 Nation’s cup. The new coach should ensure such did not happen again by the players, plying well on the forth coming word cup qualifer as the waves of luck had already deems its light with the help of the new coach.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Biafria

What the South-east needs is economic, not political Biafra –Aguleri

— 4th September 2016

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi A socio-cultural philosopher, economic and public affairs commentator, Ogbuevi (Dr) Eddi Idigo Aguleri has taken his time to diagnose the actual solution to the raging agitation for the state of Biafra. According to him, it’s not political self determination that the agitators should talk about, rather they should talk of having…

  • Ayo

    Prof Remi Sonaiya: I love reading and mentoring

    — 4th September 2016

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Somehow exclusively, the life of Prof Remi Sonaiya traverses two complex and energy sapping fields of endeavour- academics and politics. While academics is her natural calling, the game of politics is her latter day adventurism. On one hand, the erudite scholar has distinguished herself as a scholars’ scholar.  On the other hand,…

  • Mimiko

    The Parliament: Economic crunch cripples Ondo House

    — 4th September 2016

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The current economic hardship in the country is not sparing the Ondo State House of Assembly as members of the Assembly currently complain of poor welfare, a situation which has rendered parliamentary activities to be at the lowest ebb in the state in the recent time. Not many people of the…

  • Adesina

    Nigeria must position textile industry for export market –Adesina Ojengbede, CEO, House of Desina

    — 4th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Adesina Ojengbede  is Chief Executive Officer of  a leading clothing company in Nigeria, House of Desina. He spoke to Sunday Sun  recently about how he built his business.  He also suggested a recipe for a thriving Nigerian textile industry in the global era. Ojengbede, who hails from Osun State, also had one…

  • Bayo

    Real estate business in Nigeria plagued by quacks, fraudsters –Bayo Adeyemo, CEO, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates

    — 4th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Bayo Adeyemo is the Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates, a real estate firm with presence in Chicago, Canada, Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Port Harcourt. In this interview, Adeyemo expresses deep concerns over the regulation of real estate business  in Nigeria to conform  with international best practices, while fielding other…

  • Fulani-herdsmen

    Herdsmen: CEDDERT holds seminar to share findings

    — 4th September 2016

    The Centre for Democratic Development Research and Training (CEDDERT) in Zaria, and ENABLE2, a DFiD project, will hold a seminar on the conflicts between farmers and pastoralists, currently ravaging communities across Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states. In a statement, the Executive Director of CEDDERT, Dr Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, explained the reason for the proposed seminar:…

  • gunmen

    Gunmen abduct three children in Benue

    — 4th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Gunmen have again kidnapped three children in Benue State. Barely three days after the Department of State Services (DSS) in collaboration with the Benue State Security Council paraded six children rescued from kidnappers in Makurdi, the state capital, Sunday Sun gathered that three children of same parents — Alfred Adunm and his…

  • Sole

    11 days after… 4-yr-old still wailing for stolen younger sister

    — 4th September 2016

    ■ Release my child, mother pleads By ANDERLINE ALAOMA the past 11 days have been pure psychological torture for four-year-old Rebecca Idowu, whose younger sister, Christiana, a two-year-old toddler, was stolen by a woman close to their home in the Mazamaza area of Lagos. Though young Rebecca may not fully express her pain in words,…

  • Police

    Hard times: Prison now charges visitors N400 to see inmates in Owerri

    — 4th September 2016

    …As inmates also pay N30,000 for cozy cells ■ NPS Comptroller General urged to institute panel of investigation From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, Owerri people who throng the Owerri Prisons in the Imo State capital to visit their relatives are now forced to pay N400 before they could be allowed to see them. This was even as…

  • Funder

    Founder turns church into prostitution ring in Ogun

    — 4th September 2016

    From NGOZI UWUJARE The  founder of a white garment church in Ijoko-Ota, Ogun State, 54-year-old Idowu Olupinla, who allegedly turned the place of worship into a house of sin is now gnashing her teeth in regret, in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Ogun State Police Command, in Abeokuta. Olupinla allegedly…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351