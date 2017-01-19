The Sun News
AFCON 2017: Abumeyang to the rescue as Gabon draws with Burkina Faso

AFCON 2017: Abumeyang to the rescue as Gabon draws with Burkina Faso

— 19th January 2017

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his second goal of the Africa Cup of Nations to earn hosts Gabon a point from their match with Burkina Faso.

The Borussia Dortmund striker scored a 38th-minute penalty to secure his side’s second 1-1 draw in Group A.

Burkina Faso took the lead when Prejuce Nakoulma latched on to a long ball and held off two players to score.

Herve Koffi tipped Denis Bouanga’s drive onto the bar early on and denied him again with his legs on 81 minutes.

Those saves made up for the Burkina Faso goalkeeper’s error when he brought down Aubameyang for the penalty.

Bouanga will look back at the late chance as an opportunity he should have taken, having latched on to Aubameyang’s downward header in the box only to direct his shot too close to Koffi.

There was still time for Bouanga to almost atone for the miss and his excellent delivery into the penalty area deserved better than to be headed wide by an unmarked Kevyn Aboue Angoue.

Burkina Faso’s clearest chance was created by Alain Traore, who cut into the box between two defenders and sent a shot towards the far corner only to see it well saved by Didier Ovono.

All three games so far in Group A have been drawn, with Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau to play later on Wednesday.

Burkina Faso’s chances of progress appear to be higher, given they will face rank outsiders and debutants Guinea-Bissau on Sunday.

But they could well be without key man Jonathan Pitroipa, who was stretchered off after only 11 minutes against Gabon.

