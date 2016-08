BY MONICA IHEAKAM

Chelsea striker, Victor Moses is expected to arrive Super Eagles’ Uyo camp today ahead of the AFCON 2017 qualifier against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

Moses who was on song for Chelsea in the 3-0 demolition of Burnley last saturday, confirmed via his twitter handle that he would be in the country Tuesday.

“After a great three points on Saturday now it is time for international week and I’m looking forward to seeing the lads tomorrow” He posted on twitter.

The 25 year old is finally making an impression at Chelsea under new manager ,Italian Conte, who had kept faith with the Nigerian as opposed to former manager Jose Mourinho who several times sent him (Moses) on loan.

Also arriving camp today is Rio 2016 Olympics bronze medalist and team captain , Mikel Obi.

This is the first time the former AFCON 2013 champions are regrouping under the new Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr.