– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - AFAN urges FG to provide markets for wheat in Jigawa
15th August 2018 - 2019: APC chieftain calls for more voters’ education to address apathy
15th August 2018 - Fake news aggravated NASS blockade – Mohammed
15th August 2018 - Israel lets food, goods back into Gaza as Egypt pushes truce
15th August 2018 - UNDEDSS mourns death of Gov. Dickson’s mother
15th August 2018 - Japan-Nigeria potentials not realised yet – Envoy
15th August 2018 - Insecurity: We’ve spent N2tr on Police – Govs
15th August 2018 - Presidency debunks report on extension of President Buhari’s vacation
15th August 2018 - Ekwunife endorses Buhari-Osinbajo ticket for 2019
15th August 2018 - Only PDP can restore peace to Nigeria, says Atiku
Home / National / AFAN urges FG to provide markets for wheat in Jigawa
AFAN

AFAN urges FG to provide markets for wheat in Jigawa

— 15th August 2018

NAN

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Hadejia on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to provide markets  that will accelerate sale of wheat at a profit  in Jigawa.

The Chairman of Hadejia Chapter, Alhaji Usman Mohammed, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia.

He said that lack of markets for wheat had caused farmers focus more on rice cultivation than wheat which according to him is often sold at a loss.

READ ALSO 2019: APC chieftain calls for more voters’ education to address apathy

“ Lack of demand for wheat in commercial quantity has forced many wheat farmers to shift to rice cultivation.

“ Hadejia zone has the potential for producing over one million bags of wheat annually.

“ Unfortunately, some of our members have a large stock of the commodity in their reserve because nobody wants to buy at a reasonable price.

“ Initially, the state government introduced a company to us, which was buying a bag at between N18,000 and N19,000. We have not heard from them anymore.

“ Yesterday, my friend had to sell 10 bags at N13,000 each. He sold at a loss because getting a buyer is a difficult task”, the chairman said.

Mohammed commended the Federal Government for various intervention programmes in agriculture, especially in rice farming.

He, however, appealed to the government to devise a means of ensuring that only genuine farmers benefit from all its agricultural programmes.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AFAN

AFAN urges FG to provide markets for wheat in Jigawa

— 15th August 2018

NAN The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Hadejia on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to provide markets  that will accelerate sale of wheat at a profit  in Jigawa. The Chairman of Hadejia Chapter, Alhaji Usman Mohammed, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia. He…

  • voters’ education

    2019: APC chieftain calls for more voters’ education to address apathy

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, Mrs Mercy Nkwegu, said  that sustained voters’ education was critical to addressing voters’ apathy especially in rural communities. Mercy, wife of Chief Edward Nkwegu, former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2015 governorship election in Ebonyi, stated this in an interview with…

  • MOHAMMED

    Fake news aggravated NASS blockade – Mohammed

    — 15th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the escalation of the blockade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) was as a result of the circulation of fake news, especially on the social media. Mohammed stated this, in Abuja, during a courtesy visit…

  • UNDEDSS

    UNDEDSS mourns death of Gov. Dickson’s mother

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The United Niger Delta Energy Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has enjoined the people of Niger Delta to join in mourning the death of Mama Goldcoast Dickson, mother of Bayelsa Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Dickson, on August 10, confirmed the death of his mother, popularly known as Mama…

  • JAPAN

    Japan-Nigeria potentials not realised yet – Envoy

    — 15th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yutaka Kikuta, on Tuesday, said the potentials in the Japan-Nigeria relationship were yet to be realised. Kikuta said this in an interview with Daily Sun, in Abuja, during a send-forth ceremony for six participants for the African Business Education (ABE) Initiative for Youth programme to Japan for master…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share