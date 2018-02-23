AFA Sports releases new jersey for D’Tigers
LEADING Sports Merchandise giant in Africa, AFA Sports, has released a new team jersey for the senior male basketball team, D’ Tigers. The team will definitely be looking splendid in their brand new kits officially released on Thursday, February 22, 2018 in Lagos as they take off for Bamako, Mali for their 2019 FIBAAfrica World Cup Qualifiers which tips off today.
The official apparel is custom designed in Nigeria with breathable micro mesh fabric for elite performance in Sub-Saharan climate.
While reviewing the designs, music star and co-owner of the Lagos City Stars, Sound Sultan said, “This is definitely a game changer for the Nigerian team because this unique fabric is adapted for the heat and keeps your body cool while playing.”
The official apparel can be pre-ordered and customized at all Sports World Shops nationwide.
Nigeria finalized their roster for the firstleg of Group B of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 African Qualifiers in Bamako, Mali by adding two prolific scorers – Ike Diogu and Micheal Efevberha.
Diogu, who led Nigeria in scoring at FIBAAfroBasket championships in 2013 and 2017, is set to lead a team that also includes Efevberha, who powered Nigeria’s offense with a team-high 17.4 points per game in the 2009 edition of FIBAAfrica’s flag- ship tournament in Libya.
While this will be Efevberha’s first appearance for Nigeria since 2009, Diogu sparked his country to a runners-up finish last at FIBAAfroBasket 2017 last September, and as
a result, he was named the tournament’s MVP.
The first-leg of Group B of the World Cup African Qualifiers will run from February 23-25 in Mali, and Nigeria will face Uganda, hosts Mali and Rwanda, FIBA.com confirmed.
