Adyorough’s assassination: I won’t be distracted – Ortom

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, has said that he would not be distracted by the killing of his Principal Special Assistant on Knowledge Economy and Investment, Dr. Tavershima Adyorough.

The governor, however, vowed that Adyorough’s killers would be apprehended and prosecuted no matter how long it takes.

This was even as a non-governmental organisation, the Next Generation Youth Initiative (NeGYII), on Wednesday, described the killing of Adyorough as condemnable and urged all Nigerians to stand against violence and insecurity.

Ortom who stated this when he visited wife of the slain aide, Mrs. Mrumun Adyorough, at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital where she is currently recuperating from trauma, said the gruesome murder of his aide last Sunday touched his heart.

While describing the deceased as a renowned economist who contributed his quota to the development of the state, the Governor noted that despite the security challenges, the policies and programmes of his administration would not be abandoned.

Ortom also said that the stick approach of the amnesty programme would be implemented to the letter. He maintained that criminals, who refused to surrender illegally-acquired arms and ammunition when the carrot approach of the amnesty programme was being implemented, would not have any hiding place.

He commended security agencies for their efforts at reducing crime to the barest minimum and urged them to urgently fish out those behind the killing of his aide.

Reacting to the killing of the Governor’s aide, President of the NeGYII, Ambassador Onoja, said yesterday in Makurdi at a one-day Inter-religious Exchange Sharing Session/Workshop organised by NeGYII in collaboration with CLEEN Consortium that his organisation was saddened by the development which occurred at a time when its mission on peace project to the state was gradually gaining ground.

Onoja who further harped on the need for tolerance and mutual understanding among Nigerians irrespective of religion, political affiliation, culture and tribe enjoined Nigerians to unite against violence, terror, insurgency and every form of insecurity currently plaguing the country.

“Let us join hands together to save our communities, our society and our nation from the incubus of violence, terror, insurgency and every sense of insecurity that pervaded our land and nation. We need peace in our country to achieve our collective interest.”

“In our narratives about violence, radicalisation and terrorism, we must not make the mistake that these vices has a religion. A terrorist is a person not a religion. We need to build collective trust in one another,” he said.