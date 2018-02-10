The Sun News
Advocates of cattle colony enemies of the state – Delta lawmaker

— 10th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Daniel Yingi, has described advocates of cattle colony as enemies of the state, saying that their thoughts and actions are capable of causing crisis and disharmony among Nigerians.

Yingi, who represents Burutu I constituency, is the chairman of the House Standing Committee on Environment, Oil and Gas. He applauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s declaration that no part of Delta State land should be ceded for a cattle colony.

“The condemnation that greeted the proposed Cattle Colony since it was announced by the Federal Government was a clear signal of the doom that goes with it. Cattle business is a private business. You can’t come through the back doors to start colonizing the people. Such a policy is capable of causing disintegration. I pray that those behind it will halt their moves and seek ways of promoting peace, love, unity and progress in Nigeria,” he said.

“Activities of herdsmen across the country have been very worrisome. It is becoming clearer by the day that the cattle business they parade is not their real intention. You now see large number of cows being reared in riverine communities, even as interior as communities in Burutu.

“How can somebody ferry cows from the North across the river claiming to be looking for where to graze? What kind of grass are you looking for in such places? Don’t you think that there is more to it?” Yingi questioned.

“As the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Oil and Gas, I know and understand the damages that the activities of herdsmen have done in Delta State. Activities of herdsmen is seriously affecting the agriculture policy and food sufficiency drive of the Delta State Government. People are being killed and maimed; raping of women, even under aged, destruction of farm lands and farm produce, all in the name of cattle grazing. Many people are in pain and the problem seems to have no end. And now you are talking of Cattle Colony. How? It is indeed a sad commentary,” he said.

Yingi reminded the Federal Government that “Section 14 (2B) placed the security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of the government,” stressing that government should not introduce policies against the common wellbeing of Nigerians.

He however advised communities to remain law-abiding as government does all it can to address the problem, stressing that every well-meaning Nigerians should be concerned about the activities of the herdsmen.

