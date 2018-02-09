Adron Homes’ assets hit N100bn –GMD

…Promises subscribers fortune in 3rd edition of Lemon de Val

Maduka Nweke

The Group Managing Director of Adron Homes & Properties Ltd, Oba Adetola Emmanuel-King has revealed that the assets of the company has hit over N100 billion as at January 2018. He noted that over 50 million Nigerians live in very poor environment hence the drive to give them decent homes.

Speaking at a press briefing to announce the preparations for the 3rd edition of the Lemon de Val billed to hold on February 14, 2018, Emmanuel-King said that Adron Homes, a pan-African real estate company, has estates strategically located in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo states and Abuja with intention to make impact in the South East and in the North.

He said the company will celebrate Valentine with Nigerians, home and abroad, in its Lemon De Val Promo, 2018, stating that the company will be giving a 14 per cent discount to those who would subscribe to any of its estates during the Valentine.

He said, “pay an initial deposit of N140,000 per plot and spread the balance over a period of 14 months and you will qualify for a free ticket to its biggest Lemon De Val party. Pay outright for a plot of land and you will qualify for a raffle draw to win a set of sofa, king size bed and 100 bags of cement. Buy a house and enjoy 10 per cent discount plus a free ticket to Lemon de Val.

“All Adron Home estates have C of O and we ensure security of properties and investments of our clients both now and in the future. We expect our clients to visit our estates to see and inspect what they are paying for. All our estates are designed to have infrastructure such as good road network, good drainage and security system, electricity, sports and relaxation centre, restaurant and shopping mall for the residents,” he said.

Explaining further, he noted that clients would get their allocations after payment on land and developmental fees are made based on readiness to move into site for construction work. “Client’s investment is 99.9 per cent safe with Adron Homes. All our properties have genuine documents. No form of family issues or land grabbers/touts. We usually call Omo Oniles on matters on our estates. Adron Homes has been able to carve a niche in the Nigerian property market by meeting the demands of the public in terms of having good and affordable flexible payment plan of as low as N500, N1,000 on a daily basis. We appreciate our clients by giving periodic promotional items and reasonable discounts on all our estates as in the case of the ongoing Valentine promo,” he said.

Fielding questions on how the company gives back to the public, Emmanuel-King said it renders social responsibilities as the need arises as contained in the company’s policy. “Worthy of mention is the provision of clean water system and electricity in some of our host communities as well as construction of roads,” he concluded.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Adron Homes Ambassadors in the persons of Alhaji Pasuma, Small Doctor, Faithia Williams and Saheed Balogun, who already featured in the past. The GMD noted that out of the over 100,000 subscribers for Adron Homes, over 5,000 subscribers have benefited from the Lemon de Val in the past.