ADP supporters escape death after mega rally in Ilesa

— 10th September 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Some supporters of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, Moshood Adeoti, escaped death narrowly at the weekend, following an at- tack by hoodlums.

Daily Sun gathered that the hoodlums believed to be agents of a political party unleashed terror on the supporters and party members while returning to Osogbo, the state capital, after the ADP’s mega rally in Ilesa town.

One of the victims, Mr Caleb Adisa, who hails from Erin-Osun in Ire-podun Local Government Council Area of the state, suffered a deep machete cut on his left hand.

While recalling his experience, he said the bus with the registration number RLG 611 XA, was about negotiating the last corner outside the town when the hoodlums numbering over 40 jumped into the road and started attacking the
buses conveying the sup- porters from all directions.

READ ALSO 2019: Ex-gov. Osoba's son, distances self from Ogun APC consensus list

He stated that he was lucky to be alive as the attackers were determined to kill some of the party supporters.
Adisa said that although no casualty was recorded, some people sustained injuries as they managed to escape from the scene.

The ADP governor- ship candidate, Moshood Adeoti, has, however condemned the attack in strong terms.

The Director, Media and Publicity, Moshood Adeoti Campaign Organization, Kayode Agbaje, quoted Adeoti as saying that “such a barbaric act ought to be condemned by all right-thinking democrats in view of its effects on the
nation’s democratic experience.”

While warning the masterminds of the attack to have a rethink, Adeoti stressed the need for all candidates in the election not to see the contest as a do-or-die affair.

He wondered what the perpetrators of the violent attack on innocent party members stand to gain, if the attack had recorded casualties.

He, therefore, called on officers and men of the various security agencies in the state to be more active to their primary responsibility of ensuring security of lives and property in the state, especially at this period when the governorship election is just few days away.

