The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - ADP attacks SDP, Falae over merger rumour
12th April 2018 - Police in Edo investigate case of drowned 8-month-old baby
12th April 2018 - Achuzia: Why I’ll keep venerating my father – Son
12th April 2018 - 16 Corps members abscond during service in Sokoto
12th April 2018 - Benue govt. withdraws suit against Tsav
12th April 2018 - Police arrest suspects threatening kidnap of oil company expat staff
12th April 2018 - PDP, APC, APGA lose 1,000 members to NNPP in Nasarawa
12th April 2018 - PSC staff protest, frown at choice of ex-police chiefs as Chairs
12th April 2018 - Aisha Buhari urges private doctors to make their charges affordable
12th April 2018 - Wike advocates independence of legislature
Home / Elections / National / ADP attacks SDP, Falae over merger rumour
MERGER ADP

ADP attacks SDP, Falae over merger rumour

— 12th April 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), on Thursday, attacked the leadership of Social Democratic Party (SDP) for allegedly spreading a merger rumour.

ADP insists that never a time did it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the SDP ahead of the 2019 general election.

The party also disclaimed one Dr. Emmanuel Onucheyo who was seen in a photograph parading himself as a member of the party.

In a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kayode Jacobs, Chairman of the Party, Engr. Yabagi Sani, wondered why SDP, led by highly respected and disciplined Nigerian, Chief Olu Falae, would to sponsor and publish a deliberate defamatory report to injure the party and gain undeserved advantage.

Sani explained that the National Secretary of SDP, Hassain Saleh, however, denied the claim but still went ahead circulating the merger rumour.

He added that “We are therefore shocked that the party still went ahead to publish and circulate the news apparently to deceive gullible Nigerians and acquire undeserved popularity.

“We, however, still want to believe that overzealous officials of SDP would be responsible as we still want to hold that the highly respected leadership of the SDP will not want to cut corners to attain popularity.

“If anybody engages his or her with SDP as part of ADP that person does that at his or her own volition.”

Sani stressed that ADP stands strong as the most credible alternative and is working hard to deliver the alternative to Nigerians by 2019.

He concluded that the party is strong enough to provide the canopy needed by all well meaning Nigerians who desire a new nation where promises are kept and destinies are fulfilled.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MERGER ADP

ADP attacks SDP, Falae over merger rumour

— 12th April 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja The Action Democratic Party (ADP), on Thursday, attacked the leadership of Social Democratic Party (SDP) for allegedly spreading a merger rumour. ADP insists that never a time did it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the SDP ahead of the 2019 general election. The party also disclaimed one Dr. Emmanuel Onucheyo who…

  • Baby DROWNED Benin City

    Police in Edo investigate case of drowned 8-month-old baby

    — 12th April 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Operatives of the Edo State Police Command are investigating how an eight-month old baby boy, identified as Abdulaziz, drowned in a drum of water in Benin City. The baby was reportedly found dead inside a four-feet drum of water in the early hours of Wednesday at number 53, Obakhavbaye street in Benin City, the Edo State…

  • ACHUZIA VENERATING

    Achuzia: Why I’ll keep venerating my father – Son

    — 12th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba One of the children of the late Biafran hero and civil war veteran, Col. Joseph ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia, Simeon, on Thursday, said he would continue to venerate his father for providing direction to all his children and those around him. Simeon spoke, in Asaba, while giving a vote of thanks during a Day…

  • Sokoto CORPS members abcond

    16 Corps members abscond during service in Sokoto

    — 12th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto No fewer than sixteen members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) are reported to have absconded during their year service in Sokoto State. NYSC coordinator in the State, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, disclosed this on Thursday during the passing out ceremony of 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 set. He said the errant Corps members…

  • TSAV Ortom

    Benue govt. withdraws suit against Tsav

    — 12th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi After several months of legal fireworks, the Benue State Government, on Thursday, withdrew suits against the Public Complaints Commissioner in charge of Benue State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav and his Personal Assistant, Torkuma Uker, over alleged conspiracy and forging government documents. Daily Sun gathered that cases instituted against the former Lagos State police…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share