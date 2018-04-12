ADP attacks SDP, Falae over merger rumour

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), on Thursday, attacked the leadership of Social Democratic Party (SDP) for allegedly spreading a merger rumour.

ADP insists that never a time did it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the SDP ahead of the 2019 general election.

The party also disclaimed one Dr. Emmanuel Onucheyo who was seen in a photograph parading himself as a member of the party.

In a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kayode Jacobs, Chairman of the Party, Engr. Yabagi Sani, wondered why SDP, led by highly respected and disciplined Nigerian, Chief Olu Falae, would to sponsor and publish a deliberate defamatory report to injure the party and gain undeserved advantage.

Sani explained that the National Secretary of SDP, Hassain Saleh, however, denied the claim but still went ahead circulating the merger rumour.

He added that “We are therefore shocked that the party still went ahead to publish and circulate the news apparently to deceive gullible Nigerians and acquire undeserved popularity.

“We, however, still want to believe that overzealous officials of SDP would be responsible as we still want to hold that the highly respected leadership of the SDP will not want to cut corners to attain popularity.

“If anybody engages his or her with SDP as part of ADP that person does that at his or her own volition.”

Sani stressed that ADP stands strong as the most credible alternative and is working hard to deliver the alternative to Nigerians by 2019.

He concluded that the party is strong enough to provide the canopy needed by all well meaning Nigerians who desire a new nation where promises are kept and destinies are fulfilled.