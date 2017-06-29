Admiral Ikoli for burial Friday

From: Molly Kilete. Abuja

The remains of Rear Admiral Teikumo Daniel Ikoli, who allegedly committed suicide in his home at Lagos, will be buried on Friday.

Ikoli, who until his death was the Fleet Commander, Western Naval Command, was alleged to have taken his life, on Wednesday, April, 6, in his residence at No. 8B Roycroft Street, Apapa GRA, Lagos.

Burial arrangement released by the Directorate of Naval Information, in Abuja, showed that the body of the late senior naval officer arrived at the Port Harcourt international airport and deposited at one of the hospital, last week.

The programmes of event also showed that a Service of Songs was held at the DSP, Alamieyesiegha banquet hall, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The funeral service which will take place, on Friday, at the same venue by 10:00a.m, will be followed by internment at the VIP, section, state cemetery also in Yenagoa.

The deceased, who was a member of the Presidential Committee on Audit of Defence Equipment Procurement (CADEP), set up to investigate the procurement of arms and munitions in the Armed Forces between 2007 and 2015, is suspected to have been assassinated as his family says there was no reason for him to have taken his life.