Home / National / Adjust to camp life – Gombe NYSC urges corps members

Adjust to camp life – Gombe NYSC urges corps members

— 23rd November 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Gombe State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), David Pwanidi Markson, has urged members of the Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members to adjust to the situations at the camp.

Markson made the call, on Thursday, during the official opening of the camp located at Amada in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

While informing them of the regimental nature of the camp, the coordinator warned the corps members against breaching the laws regulating activities in the camp.

He enjoined them to comply with the laid down rules and regulations since they have no option than to comply.

He admonished the corps members against negative tendencies and behaviours such as bigotry, violence and cultism, stressing that management would not only frown at such acts but would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

He disclosed that as at the close of registration, a total of 1514 corps members were registered for the current batch.

In his speech, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo said government is committed to ensuring security, welfare and well-being of every corps member deployed to the state.

Represented by his deputy, Governor Dankwambo assured that government would continue to collaborate with security agencies in the state to ensure security within and outside the camp for safety of corps members.

 

  • Okowa tasks corps members on community development

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Thursday, charged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to be committed and dedicated during their service to the father land. Okowa specifically tasked them to contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities during their primary assignments in the service year….

  • Gov. Ishaku urges Taraba residents to key into VAIDS

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Governor Darius Ishaku, Taraba State, on Thursday,  urged both corporate businesses and private individuals to take advantage of the federal government Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) to clear themselves with tax agencies both at the state and federal levels. Ishaku said this at a town hall stakeholders meeting on…

  • Zik’s wife wants Igbo women in politics

    — 23rd November 2017

      From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Wife of first Nigeria’s President, Prof. Uche Azikiwe, has called on Igbo women to stop shying away and go fully into politics like their male counterparts. Prof. Azikiwe made this call at a one-day international Igbo women conference organized by the Ohanaeze Igbo Women Organization Worldwide in collaboration with Ezumezu…

  • Zamfara NYSC assures corps members of safety

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau New Zamfara State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Hajia Walidah Sadiq Isah, has assured the over 2,000 Corps members deployed to the state of adequate security during their stay in the state. Hajia Isah stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2017 Batch ‘B’ (stream 1) Corps members…

