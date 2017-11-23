Adjust to camp life – Gombe NYSC urges corps members

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Gombe State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), David Pwanidi Markson, has urged members of the Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members to adjust to the situations at the camp.

Markson made the call, on Thursday, during the official opening of the camp located at Amada in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

While informing them of the regimental nature of the camp, the coordinator warned the corps members against breaching the laws regulating activities in the camp.

He enjoined them to comply with the laid down rules and regulations since they have no option than to comply.

He admonished the corps members against negative tendencies and behaviours such as bigotry, violence and cultism, stressing that management would not only frown at such acts but would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

He disclosed that as at the close of registration, a total of 1514 corps members were registered for the current batch.

In his speech, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo said government is committed to ensuring security, welfare and well-being of every corps member deployed to the state.

Represented by his deputy, Governor Dankwambo assured that government would continue to collaborate with security agencies in the state to ensure security within and outside the camp for safety of corps members.