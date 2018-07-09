The Sun News
BIAFRA

ADF, pro-Biafra groups unite against insecurity

— 9th July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leadership of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) led by Prof. Uzodinma Nwala and some pro-Biafra groups have decided to close ranks and work in the common interest of Ndigbo to look into the various insecurity challenges confronting the South East zone.

Rising from a closed-door meeting, on Sunday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, representatives of the Coalition of pro Biafra groups and ADF  also harped on the current political, religious, cultural and economical challenges in Igbo land including the agitation and clamour for Biafra actualisation.

Although most of the deliberations of the meeting were not disclosed to newsmen, some issues raised at the meeting, according to the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB), Uchenna Madu, dwell on  examining the current challenges of Ndigbo in Nigeria with the need to explore and cement the much-needed relationship with the leadership of pro-Biafra groups and other Igbo leaders.

Madu stated that the meeting also hinged on the need to draw the attention and reassurance of other anti-self determination people in Igboland into driving their political ships towards the yearnings and desires of the Igbo.

In the words of Madu, “The meeting also harped on the need for pro Biafra and self determination leadership heads and figures to swallow their individual prides and egos and establish a spirited and brotherly working relationship among themselves for the overall interest of our people”

“The representatives of the coalition of pro-Biafra groups also reinstated their earlier submission to work and collaborate with every Igbo progressive and Biafranised group or movement including Alaigbo Development Foundation for the re establishment of our former dignities  as a people,” Madu stated.

 

 

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 9th July 2018 at 3:35 pm
    The only answer is the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage is freedom of every this territory native under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

