Adeva and Tegan: Harnessing talents in music, dance, drama

Their debut production mixes music and dance, performed by students in the academy, which enables them hone their skills. “We improvised the songs, and it is a display of what the academy is noted for. Most of the artistes are from the academy and it is about promoting positive influence in the society and not doing a movie for the sake of it,” they said.

Although artistes, like Hakeem Raman, Jenny Uzoma, Onyeka Emecheba played the roles of some of the parents in the movie, dance is infused into the movie, because they want to showcase the talents of the youths through positive ways, and not the way in which some musical video project their own form of dance, which they consider offensive to children and youths.

Working together as a couple has also helped them have double impact with achieving the set goals and challenges during the production of the film. Having been on set for months, the film is due for release before the end of the quarter. They have done stage performances and hope to continue to use that a preparatory ground for the young who are expected to leave for greener pastures at the right time.