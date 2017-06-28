Adesina our proud export – Amosun

The Sun News
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has described the former Minister of Agriculture and President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina, as “a proud export from Nigeria and a good example of Ogun Standard.”

While congratulating Dr. Adesina for emerging the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate, the governor, in a statement, also said the honour is well deserved.

Governor Amosun recalled the distinguished and revolutionary leadership of Dr. Adesina as Minister for Agriculture in Nigeria, when according to him, he broke the age-long fertiliser cartel that had kept the price of the farm input beyond the reach of the average Nigerian farmer, through the introduction of the e-Wallet system of agricultural input distribution.

Dr. Adesina’s leadership of the regional development bank, he stated, is one of the many firsts, for which Ogun State has come to be known, since he is the first person with an agricultural background to lead the AfDB.

“Indeed, Dr. Adesina is our proud export and an example of Ogun standard.

‘’For us in Ogun State, we know that this well deserved honour will further oil and strengthen your resolve to lead Africa on the path of agricultural revolution,’’ Governor Amosun said.

 

