Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Special Adviser to President Mohammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Oginwusi, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, Managing Director of The Sun newspapers, Mr. Eric Osagie as well as Founder and President of Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) and other distinguished Nigerians and special guests from the United States of America, (U.S.A), will on Thursday and Friday, November 29-30, grace a parley to brainstorm on anti-corruption war in the country.

The event will also feature the launch of a book; ‘To the Rescue,Say No to Corruption ‘ written by a Canada based Nigerian, Amos Dele Dada (PhD), a Chemical Engineer, former staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church, Bethel Parish, Toronto, Canada and Convener of International Gathering of Eagles Conference. The venue of the two day event is Treasure Hall 11 in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos State.

The Ooni is expected as the Chief Launcher of the book and father of the day, Barrister Falana will review the book, Aare Babalola and Mr. Osagie of The Sun are expected to give keynote addresses, while Adesina, Governor Amosun and Erelu Fayemi are leading other special guests of honour at the occasion.

Mr. Adesina had already received a copy of ‘To the Rescue, Say No To Corruption’ on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria at his office in the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Speaking to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, on Wednesday, author of the book, Pastor Dada, said ‘To the Rescue; Say No To Corruption’, is a fictional novel written to awaken the consciousness of Nigerians; at a time corruption seems to have assumed the image of an unconquerable behemoth, determined to destroy a great and promising country like Nigeria.

He said the launching will be done alongside the official inauguration of ‘Say No To Corruption Movement in Nigeria (SCMN), which will serve as platform for every Nigeria to raise their voices and actions against corruption in the country.

Other distinguished Nigerians gracing the launching/inauguration include General Overseer of The Word Bible Church, Pastor Julius Babatunde Kumoluyi, General Overseer of Bibleway Crusader Church International, Rev. Paul Tunde Tioluwani, and special guests from the USA who included Dr. Myrna Etheridge, Pastor Charles Thomas, and Bishop Golden Darrell.

Speaking with newsmen on what inspired him to write the book, Pastor Dada said: “in Nigeria, and unfortunately what goes on in Nigeria spreads across Africa, Corruption stifles economic growth; reduces economic efficiency and development despite the enormous resources in the country. Corruption creates negative national image and loss of much needed revenue. It devalues the quality of human life and robs schools, agricultural sectors, hospitals and welfare services of funds. It discourages foreign investment leading to decrease in Foreign Direct Investment, it exacerbates inequality, desecrates, the rule of law, and undermines the legitimacy and stability of democratic regimes. It slows down administrative processes thereby Making the implementation of government reforms policies ineffective.

“This novel gives an overview of the peoples’ attitudes towards corruption. It discusses the possible causes and affects of corruption which are seen to be rooted in socio-cultural practices and political and economic situation of the country. Data were drawn chiefly from news stories, reports of tribunals, and commissions of inquiry, interviews of Nigerians with relevant information, anecdotes,”

“We are in the country to hold the annual International Gathering of Eagles conference and urged leaders of the church and the community to participate in the two day conference from Nov 29 to Nov 30 starting at 10am each day. The issue of raising an eagle generation which is the focus of the conference and brainstorming together on ways to reduce corruption in our country must be a collective dream of all Nigerians, ” he said.