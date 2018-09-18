Adeosun: The fall of a rising star

When in 2011, her name appeared on the list of nominees for commissioners submitted to the Ogun state House of Assembly by Governor Ibikunle Amosun, one of the questions in the media was: ‘Who is Kemi Adeosun?’ It was not for nothing that such a question was raised. It was a legitimate question asked, perhaps out of curiosity, especially when someone’s name comes into public consciousness for the first time like a silent mystery. READ ALSO: Ogun APC consensus arrangement, scripted drama by Amosun, says Abiodun Until then, only Amosun and a handful of others in Ogun state knew her. She had no name recognition, indeed, in a manner of speaking, Kemi Adeosun was an ‘unknown quantity’. But, she proved to be one of the shining stars in Amosun’s cabinet. Everyone who followed her closely as Commissioner of Finance, agreed the governor made the right pick. She initiated policies that made Ogun one of the highest revenue generating states in the country. It was not surprising four years later when her name popped-up again among President Muhammadu Buhari’s list of ministerial nominees presented to the National Assembly in 2015. Even her harshest critics agree she is one of the few honest, high-minded and courageous Ministers in Buhari’s error-prone government.

But how time can change in an era of ‘Change’. After over two months of stonewalling and tight-lipped over allegations that she presented fake certificate of exemption purportedly from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), she threw in the towel last Friday. Wherever she is right now, this must be the most anxious and strangest time in the life of the immediate past Minister of Finance, full of personal humiliation and disgrace. Whether she is in the United Kingdom – or elsewhere – it must be like living in a nightmare, agonizing over what exactly went wrong that saw her rising star dimmed suddenly. Time may have changed, but the basic moral truth of life remains that nobody wants his or her flourishing public life end in tears as is now the case with Adeosun. On a larger canvas, the fall of Adeosun from the top of the greasy pole of Nigerian politics as a result of something many until now did not consider a serious public offence, is also a stunning demonstration of our weak public institutions that ought to do an error-proof background checks of every nominee for public office. The failure of our public institutions, including the Directorate of Security Service (DSS) to detect the fake certificate of exemption that she had been parading speaks volumes of the institutions charged for this purpose. To say this is not to suggest that what she did was excusable. That her “trusted associates” misled her is also not an excuse. Her resignation is the appropriate thing to do. But when all the unknown events that led to her resignation unfold, the most enduring lesson will be: Never neglect to pay serious attention to the little things in your life. As Richard Nixon captured the grim events of Watergate that brought his downfall as President of the United States, it is the little, terrible mistakes you ignore that can bring you down.