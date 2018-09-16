Adeosun jets out to London— 16th September 2018
Uche Usim, Abuja
Barely 24 hours after she resigned her appointment as Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has traveled to London to cool off and map out the next phase of her life.
Sunday Sun learnt that the Minister traveled, on Friday night, aboard British Airways via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
Earlier on Friday, Adeosun worked at her office from 10:00a.m. till 11:00p.m.
She did not attend the 40th and mid-year Statutory Convergence Council meeting of Ministers of Finance and Governors of Central Banks of the West African Monitoring Zone held, in Abuja.
She asked the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mahmoud Isa Dutse to represent her.
Her last day as a Finance Minister was very busy as she worked from morning till 11pm before packing her belongings and held and prayer session with staff who wept as they prayed and thanked God for his grace over her as she piloted the affairs of the Ministry for over three years.
Adeosun resigned her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari following pressure from the public over her questionable National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.
This is the first time a Federal Minister will quit office over an allegation.
Adeosun jets out to London— 16th September 2018
No hiding place on earth for the complicit and collaborators of the enemy in the enemy’s attacks and killings of this territory natives to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits and steal this territory natives God given wealth. The clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!