– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - USAID, IRI demand participation of citizens in service delivery process
18th July 2018 - Ekiti agog for Fayemi as he gets INEC’s certificate of return
18th July 2018 - Adeosun: Allegation affront on Yoruba race says ODI
18th July 2018 - Sule Lamido Faults Buhari on Campaign Promises
18th July 2018 - Nanotechnology will address  critical problems in developing countries – Okwuosa
18th July 2018 - Breaking News : Police parade suspected Boko Haram commanders
18th July 2018 - Place more importance on youth development, NeGYII urges Govt
18th July 2018 - 2000 Bayelsa youths to protest against Bayelsa Assembly resolution
18th July 2018 - Why we signed MoU with other political parties – ADC
18th July 2018 - Happening: Army holds round table on crisis
Home / National / Adeosun: Allegation affront on Yoruba race says ODI
ODI

Adeosun: Allegation affront on Yoruba race says ODI

— 18th July 2018
Okwe Obi, Abuja
A social cultural group christened Oduduwa Development Initiatives (ODI), has said the alleged forgery of the National Youth Service Corps certificate (NYSC) leveled against the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun was an affront on the yoruba race.
There has been a report alleging that the minister who graduated from London East Polytechnic at the age of 22 in 1989, failed to comply with NYSC Act, which made it compulsory for every Nigerian graduate at home or abroad to participate in one year mandatory service to the nation.
ODI president, Mr Olasumbo Akinyele, while briefing journalists, yesterday, in Abuja, said the plot was aimed at smearing Adeosun’s reputation which he said will not work.
“It is a pity that some persons beclouded with ethnic judgment, treachery, and a high disposition to pulling down any person perceived to be a stumbling block to their despotic agenda are at it again with the sole aim of dragging the person of Kemi Adeosun to disrepute.
“Kemi Adeosun is a beloved daughter of Yoruba land that has proven the worth of her experience which is visible in the way she has manned the economy that was collapsing until her appointment.
“This concern has generated a lot of agitations, consequently the group, based on our objectives to support our own who is doing well in her chosen career gathered here to register our displeasure on the NYSC exemption letter imbroglio.
Akinyele maintained that “we considered it pertinent to make our position known to the Nigerian populace that the Oduduwa Development Initiatives will not tolerate any attempt by any group or persons to bring to disrepute our sisters hard earned reputation.”
He further condemned what he called “sinister move to ridicule Adeosun” saying she is also not guilty to have stayed back after her studies as long as the reasons for that action are reasonable and justifiable.
“This is part of the reason  why our best hands don’t want to get involve in salvaging a drowning economy,” he submitted.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IRI

USAID, IRI demand participation of citizens in service delivery process

— 18th July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has asked for full participation of citizens in the process of service delivery. The Senior Programme Officer, The International Republican Institute (IRI), Mr Sunday Alao gave the charge at a two-day workshop organised by the Institute for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Sokoto State….

  • ODI

    Adeosun: Allegation affront on Yoruba race says ODI

    — 18th July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja A social cultural group christened Oduduwa Development Initiatives (ODI), has said the alleged forgery of the National Youth Service Corps certificate (NYSC) leveled against the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun was an affront on the yoruba race. There has been a report alleging that the minister who graduated from London East Polytechnic…

  • Lamido Faults Buhari

    Sule Lamido Faults Buhari on Campaign Promises

    — 18th July 2018

    Billy Graham Abel,Yola ..says Buhari lacks moral Platform to honor Abiola The former Jigawa State governor and a presidential aspirant under the PDP, Sule Lamido Faults Buhari , says the President has failed to deliver on any of his core campaign promises of fighting against corruption, reviving economy and improving security in the country. Lamido explained…

  • Okwuosa

    Nanotechnology will address  critical problems in developing countries – Okwuosa

    — 18th July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka The Managing Director of Oil Serve Ltd Mr Emeka Okwuosa has said that Nanotechnology can address the critical problems which developing nations of the world are facing currently. Okwuosa whose company is the major sponsor of nanotechnology conference and workshop said this in Nsukka on Tuesday during the 3rd African conference of nanotechnology titled “Nanotechnology : key…

  • Breaking News : Police parade suspected Boko Haram commanders

    — 18th July 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri *link suspects to Chibok girls abduction The police are parading 22 suspected members of Boko Haram with three commanders alleged to have participated in the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls in April 2014. Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, Damian Chukwu said the suspects were arrested by the Inspector General of Police Special…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share