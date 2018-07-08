Ademowo ordains new clergymen

The Diocese of Lagos, which is the oldest Anglican Diocese in Nigeria, has ordained new clergyman into the church.

The Trinity ordination was held on Sunday, July 1.

It was a service with a difference under the guidance of the Holy Spirit where four well-trained Ordinands were made Deacons and eight Deacons were ordained as priests.

The Diocesan, The Most Rev’d Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo, OON FNAL, who is to be the most senior Anglican Bishop by consecration in Nigeria, having been a Bishop for almost 30 years, admonished the ordained never to lose direction.

He noted that salvation remained the foundation to Christian lifestyle either as ordained or as Lay saying, “in the presence of God, there is fullness of Joy”

It was indeed a great moment of Joy with spirit filled worship unto the Lord and a confirmation of the fact as spelt out in the Holy Scriptures

The event had in attendance Lord bishop of Anglican Diocese of Igbomina West, The Rt. Rev Jide Adebayo.

With them on the procession were clergies of different ranks and legal luminaries of the Diocese, led by the Chancellor of the Premier Diocese, Hon Justice Adedayo Oyebanji.