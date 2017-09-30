Adeleye Fabusoro raises the bar

Give it to Adeleye Fabusoro, the enterprising CEO of Rare Edge Media for his quiet revolution in indigenous programming on Nigerian television stations and cable channels. His company, a corporate service brand that focuses on content production for TV, Radio and Digital platform, has recorded some feat in his field of specialty with series of programmes on the Africa Magic platform particularly his award-winning highly informative and edutainment Yoruba language breakfast talk show, Aajiire bi. Not resting on his oars, Fabusoro has raised the bar by dabbling into movie production.

Spotlight gathered that the Ekiti-born Fabusoro, fondly called Fabulous, has completed work on some movies due for premiere in cinemas soon. Moreover, the former banker is said to have entered into partnership with some foreign companies that will see his Rare Edge Media produce a-one-of-its-kind drama series in Yoruba, reality and talk shows. This dude is said to be committed to delivering quality entertainment for the pleasure of his growing audience.