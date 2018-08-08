– The Sun News
Home / National / Adeleke’s certificate: PDP cautions police, says Ekiti model’ll fail in Osun
EKITI

Adeleke’s certificate: PDP cautions police, says Ekiti model’ll fail in Osun

— 8th August 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies against any attempt to use their men to harass and intimidate leaders of the PDP, particularly the governorship candidate of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prince Diran Odeyemi who, stated this in a statement in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday, alleged that some powerful members of the ruling party, the APC, were using policemen to harass Adeleke over ‘largely unsubstantiated allegations regarding his certificate.’

He added that, “regardless of the antics of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its accomplices, Osun’s people have resolved to end the 7 years of hunger under Mr. Rauf Aregbesola in the September 22nd election.”

He added that rather than acting as an attack dog for the APC, the PDP “would appreciate the police to form themselves into a political party and come out clear as enemy of PDP.”

He warned that the people of Osun State would go all out to monitor their votes to ensure that the outcome of the poll reflects the wish of the majority.

READ ALSO: Displaced community indigenes beg Olu Of Warri for resettlement

“We are just advising the police to take a plunge into politics rather than serving as an attack dog for APC. The organisation should register Nigeria Police Personnel Party (NPPP) and present candidate for election.

“We have been reliably informed about the involvement of powerful men in Buhari’s administration in the wild goose chase using the police to harass and frustrate our candidate over his educational qualification after his clearance by INEC.

“‘Ekiti Model’ where policemen were used to do technical rigging by molesting our members will fail in Osun. People of this state have slept on empty stomach for most days under Rauf Aregbesola’s administration and they want to end that misery on September 22 by voting Ademola Adeleke of PDP,” he stressed.

