Adeleke varsity matriculates 1,113 for 2017/2018 academic session

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A total of 1,113 students have been formally admitted into various academic disciplines of the Adeleke University Ede, Osun State, for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ekundayo Alao, administered the Oath of Honour to the new students during the university’s 7th matriculation ceremony held at the institution’s permanent campus.

He, however, blamed the current spate of kidnapping, robbery, drug addiction, prostitution and other social vices in the country on the low rate of admission of thousands of youths applying for university admission due to inadequate space and poor infrastructure in some universities.

“Thousands of applicants that are not admitted by some universities due to lack of space and poor infrastructure increase the number of robbers, kidnappers, prostitutes, drug addicts and hoodlums in the society,” Alao said.

In a brief address, Alao congratulated the matriculating students for their success in getting enrolled into the university.

The Vice Chancellor, however, urged the intakes to be of good character and dedicate themselves to active studies to be able to graduate in flying colours with the highest CGPAs in four and five years time.

“Your head, heart and hand will be touched in the course of your training here in Adeleke University. The curricular and extra curricular programmes are aimed at ensuring that at the end of your study you would not only be found worthy in learning but in also in character,” Alao said.

He, however, warned them to steer clear of drugs, robbery and acts of violence capable of compromising their stay in the institution and ruining their future career.

“Do not let bad character mar your your good learning. Adeleke University has zero tolerance for drug addiction, immorality and act of violence. Be warned,” Alao said.

He, however, bemoaned the current crisis bedeviling the public universities, particularly the ongoing indefinite strike by the non-teaching staff, to protest the sharing of earned allowance in which the academic staff were allocated the lion share of the percentage.

Alao lamented that the industrial action had marred administrative activities on campuses, leading to inability of some universities to conduct admission, matriculation and convocation.

He urged the Education Ministry and the protesting staff to reach a compromise so that they strike could be called off.

Alao also called on the stakeholders and the National Assembly to declare a state of emergency in education and restore sanity to the system.