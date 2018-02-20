The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - Air Force to establish base in Nasarawa
20th February 2018 - Adeleke varsity matriculates 1,113 for 2017/2018 academic session
20th February 2018 - Fulani herders take oath to assure peace in Ekiti
20th February 2018 - Demolition of my house shows el-Rufai can’t stand political pressure – Hunkuyi
20th February 2018 - Kogi PDP slams Gov. Bello’s N2b mega rally
20th February 2018 - Fuel scarcity: DPR blames NNPC for shortfall in supplies
20th February 2018 - JUST IN: Army launches Op. CAT RACE exercise in Benue
20th February 2018 - UPDATE: Why we demolished APC factional secretariat, by Kaduna govt.
20th February 2018 - Trump ranks worst US President in poll
20th February 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari arrives Yola to open Anti-Corruption summit
Home / National / Adeleke varsity matriculates 1,113 for 2017/2018 academic session

Adeleke varsity matriculates 1,113 for 2017/2018 academic session

— 20th February 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A total of 1,113 students have been formally admitted into various academic disciplines of the Adeleke University Ede, Osun State, for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ekundayo Alao, administered the Oath of Honour to the new students during the university’s 7th matriculation ceremony held at the institution’s permanent campus.

He, however, blamed the current spate of kidnapping, robbery, drug addiction, prostitution and other social vices in the country on the low rate of admission of thousands of youths applying for university admission due to inadequate space and poor infrastructure in some universities.

“Thousands of applicants that are not admitted by some universities due to lack of space and poor infrastructure increase the number of robbers, kidnappers, prostitutes, drug addicts and hoodlums in the society,” Alao said.

In a brief address, Alao congratulated the matriculating students for their success in getting enrolled into the university.

The Vice Chancellor, however, urged the intakes to be of good character and dedicate themselves to active studies to be able to graduate in flying colours with the highest CGPAs in four and five years time.

“Your head, heart and hand will be touched in the course of your training here in Adeleke University. The curricular and extra curricular programmes are aimed at ensuring that at the end of your study you would not only be found worthy in learning but in also in character,” Alao said.

He, however, warned them to steer clear of drugs, robbery and acts of violence capable of compromising their stay in the institution and ruining their future career.

“Do not let bad character mar your your good learning. Adeleke University has zero tolerance for drug addiction, immorality and act of violence. Be warned,” Alao said.

He, however, bemoaned the current crisis bedeviling the public universities, particularly the ongoing indefinite strike by the non-teaching staff, to protest the sharing of earned allowance in which the academic staff were allocated the lion share of the percentage.

Alao lamented that the industrial action had marred administrative activities on campuses, leading to inability of some universities to conduct admission, matriculation and convocation.

He urged the Education Ministry and the protesting staff to reach a compromise so that they strike could be called off.

Alao also called on the stakeholders and the National Assembly to declare a state of emergency in education and restore sanity to the system.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Air Force to establish base in Nasarawa

— 20th February 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia The Nigerian Air force has expressed its readiness to establish a base, in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. This, it believed, would bring an end to crises in the state. Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar disclosed this, on Tuesday, when he paid a courtesy visit on Governor Umaru Tanko…

  • Adeleke varsity matriculates 1,113 for 2017/2018 academic session

    — 20th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A total of 1,113 students have been formally admitted into various academic disciplines of the Adeleke University Ede, Osun State, for the 2017/2018 academic session. Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ekundayo Alao, administered the Oath of Honour to the new students during the university’s 7th matriculation ceremony held at the institution’s permanent…

  • Fulani herders take oath to assure peace in Ekiti

    — 20th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Fulani herders in Ekiti and South West have taken a traditional oath binding on them to assure the host communities in Ekiti, and by extension, the South West of Nigeria, that they would no longer behave unruly, kill or allow their cattle to stray into farms. The traditional oath, revealed to be…

  • Demolition of my house shows el-Rufai can’t stand political pressure – Hunkuyi

    — 20th February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Following the demolition of his house in the early hours of Tuesday by Kaduna State Government, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC North), has said the action showed that Governor, Nasir el-rufai cannot stand political pressure. Sen. Hunkuyi had, few weeks back, donated his personal house at number 11 Sambo Road as the secretariat…

  • Kogi PDP slams Gov. Bello’s N2b mega rally

    — 20th February 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has described the mega rally organised by Governor Yahaya Bello as ‘a colossal waste’ of the state lean resources. The PDP said the rally, said to have cost the state N2 billion at a time when salaries and pensions hangover were in…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share