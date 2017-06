Adewumi Adekunle and Tosin Aluko have been elected as president and vice-president respectively at the board elections of the Nigeria Kung-fu Federation (NKF).

The elections were held at the Abuja National Stadium on Tuesday.

Adekunle was elected with 27 votes against 8 votes for his opponent, Olukehinde Oladeinde, while Tosin Aluko won the vice-President position unopposed with 36 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Adekunle said he would make the game more popular among Nigerians.

“We have people who are willing to sponsor us, and we will need their support to create awareness of the game.

“We will make sure we participate in all the international championships so that we can receive support from the World Kung-fu Federation (WKF),” he said. (NAN)